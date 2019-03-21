Menu
Crime

Worker's shock as ute stolen from Warrego Highway servo

Tara Miko
by
21st Mar 2019 8:33 AM

A WORKER has had a rough start to his Thursday after a Nexus ute was stolen from a Warrego Highway fuel station early this morning.

Police are appealing for the public to report any sightings of the white Nissan Navara ute stolen by an opportunistic offender at Freedom Fuels in Withcott about 5.20am.

Police said the driver of the ute had gone into the store and left his keys in the ignition.

When he returned, the vehicle, with Queensland registration 670WAK, had been stolen.

Anyone with information or who has seen the vehicle is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

