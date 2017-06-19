23°
Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

Andrew Korner
| 19th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.
BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted. David Nielsen

SIX months after its principal contractor went into liquidation, the Bundamba Fire Station project is up and running once again.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this week that work had recommenced at the Bundamba site, where a new station has been under construction since early 2016.

READ MORE:

>>Bundamba fire station in limbo after contractor goes bust

>>Bundamba fire station moves during construction

QT readers contacted the paper this week after noticing workers had returned to the site, which has been sitting idle since January.

A QFES spokeswoman said Building and Asset Services had been appointed as the principal contractor.

Building and Asset Services is a unit within the Department of Public Works.

"Work has recommenced on the $3.64 million Bundamba Fire and Rescue Station project,” the spokesperson said.

"The project is currently at frame stage and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017,” she said.

The home of a fire station since 1984, the original building on Brisbane Rd was demolished in April 2016 to make way for a modern facility.

The original project completion date was set for early 2017, however original contractor Batir's financial difficulties resulted in a total inaction since January.

An Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) notice on January 20 this year said that "at a general meeting of the members of the company held on January 19, 2017, it was resolved that (Batir Pty Ltd) be wound up and that Thomas Dawson be appointed liquidator”.

This means Bundamba crews will continue to be based out of a temporary fire station on Wilson St in Newtown.

QFES said there would be no further issues created from the delays and crews based out of the temporary station would continue to respond to calls as normal.

"The temporary station at Newtown will continue to accommodate crews until the new station is ready,” the spokesperson said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
