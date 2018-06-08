Workers protest 'paltry' pay offer at RAAF base

WORKERS will walk off the job today at Amberley RAAF base as part of a national protest for fair wages and secure work.

Linfox has a $1 billion contract with the Australian Defence Force providing warehouse and distribution services.

The National Union of Workers said the protestors, due to walk off the job at 11am, are demanding a better deal than an initial wage increase offer of 2 per cent.

Under the current offer, that increase in the first year would be followed by an average of 2.15 per cent each year, or CPI, over four years.

Linfox has contracts with the Defence Force until 2022 across 17 sites.

The contract specifies workers cannot wear logos or support social causes which will be the catalyst for today's action with workers planning to put on their union helmets before being marched off site.

Union Industrial Officer Alexander Snowball said the offer on the table was "paltry".

"It is clear that the rules are broken when a company that receives over a billion dollars from lucrative public sector contracts feels able to offer such a paltry rise to skilled workers - 2% is an insult to these hardworking employees" Mr Snowball said.

"At a time when wages are stagnating and communities are suffering it is vital that working people have the right to organise and bargain for a fair slice of the pie."

He said if Linfox did not make a "better, fairer" offer, there would be rolling strike action.

About 350 members of the National Union of Workers will take part in the strike action today which follows similar protests at various sites around the country.

Today's demonstration will be the largest coordinated action by the Union, so far.

The QT has contacted Linfox.