Workers preparing busy road for major upgrade

WORKERS have started relocating services on Brisbane St.

The main road in Ipswich West will undergo a major transformation this year.

The council will undertake significant road works to transform the busy stretch into three lanes between Hooper St and Burnett St.

The project is worth $4.1 million with the cash allocated in the 2017-2018 budget.

Two lanes will be inbound and one outbound.

The major works aren't expected to start until mid-year and will hopefully be finished before the end of the year.

More than 20,000 cars travel down Brisbane St every day from Monday to Friday with traffic increasing as the city's population expands.

The council's road upgrade includes removing the zebra crossing at Tiger St and installing traffic lights.

The road will also be resurfaced with new line marking and centre islands installed, along with kerb and channelling works.

On street parking will be lost as a result of the works, to make way for the third lane.

The bus stop at the top of Tiger St will also be removed.