Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Workers preparing busy road for major upgrade

Helen Spelitis
by
21st Mar 2018 7:40 AM

WORKERS have started relocating services on Brisbane St.

The main road in Ipswich West will undergo a major transformation this year.

The council will undertake significant road works to transform the busy stretch into three lanes between Hooper St and Burnett St.

The project is worth $4.1 million with the cash allocated in the 2017-2018 budget.

Two lanes will be inbound and one outbound.

The major works aren't expected to start until mid-year and will hopefully be finished before the end of the year.

More than 20,000 cars travel down Brisbane St every day from Monday to Friday with traffic increasing as the city's population expands.

The council's road upgrade includes removing the zebra crossing at Tiger St and installing traffic lights.

The road will also be resurfaced with new line marking and centre islands installed, along with kerb and channelling works.

On street parking will be lost as a result of the works, to make way for the third lane.

The bus stop at the top of Tiger St will also be removed.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Hit the road and help raise funds for Autism Qld

Hit the road and help raise funds for Autism Qld

Community The Southsiders 4x4 club invites you to join them for their first ever convoy to help raise money for Autism Queensland.

  • 21st Mar 2018 12:56 PM
Models used as bait in ‘sextortion’ scam

Models used as bait in ‘sextortion’ scam

News One scam started as friend request accepted on Facebook

  • 21st Mar 2018 11:54 AM
REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

Council News A panel will decide who will be the next council CEO

  • 21st Mar 2018 11:29 AM
SELLING OUT: Where to get the QT today

SELLING OUT: Where to get the QT today

News My First Year 2018 has readers snapping up the paper quick

  • 21st Mar 2018 11:27 AM

Local Partners