Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Premier and Jackie Trad and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk join the Labour Day march in Brisbane. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Deputy Premier and Jackie Trad and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk join the Labour Day march in Brisbane. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Politics

Premier puts PM on notice at Labour Day march

by Thomas Morgan, Joseph Cooney
6th May 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of workers have begun a March through Brisbane's streets for Labour Day.

Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk, deputy premier Jackie Trad and former treasurer Wayne Swan were leading the procession, which began on Turbot St in the city, and will finish at the Royal Exhibition Showgrounds.

Chants of "change the government, change the rules" were a less than subtle warning to the Morrison Government that the union movement was mobilising against them, frustrated by a perceived lack of action on wages and workers rights.

Premier Palaszczuk said she was proud to march alongside workers and that the federal government was on notice.

 

Union members at Brisbane's Labour Day march.
Union members at Brisbane's Labour Day march.

 

"I think Scott Morrison needs to know that Australia is ready for a change."

"We're in the middle of a federal election, and we want workers to get paid well, we want to make sure penalty rates stay, and we want people into long-term secure jobs," she said.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 labour day march queensland

Top Stories

    New cafe` set to open in historic centre

    premium_icon New cafe` set to open in historic centre

    News 'I saw the empty cafe and thought perhaps I could do that'

    • 6th May 2019 11:47 AM
    Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    premium_icon Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    News Springfield business partners to take part in Vinnies CEO Sleepout

    RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    premium_icon RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    News Audition for the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band

    Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    premium_icon Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    Crime 18 drivers caught drink or drug driving went before court