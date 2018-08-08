Demolition workers moving in on ‘pig pen’

Minister Stirling Hinchliffe (left), with Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell and Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch (left) look over the plans for the redevelopment of the Ipswich Turf Club during a visit to the track.

Minister Stirling Hinchliffe (left), with Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell and Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch (left) look over the plans for the redevelopment of the Ipswich Turf Club during a visit to the track. Cordell Richardson

A PLACE known to all Ipswich residents will soon be committed to the history books as the old is torn down to make way for the new.

Workers have moved in on the buildings that make up the iconic Pig Pen at the Ipswich Turf Club.

Demolition of the precinct started this week, as part of the long-awaited $13million redevelopment of the Bundamba racecourse.

The old kitchen under the eastern grandstand has already been removed and a major portion of the main bar areas is gone.

In the coming months, the jockeys' quarters will be knocked down and replaced with a two-storey building that will include a new members area and viewing platform.

The new building will have a total floor area of 1526sq m, with space for more than 500 people.

On the eastern side of the track, new stables will be erected which means punters will have a better view of the horses parading as they make their way to the track.

The redevelopment is being funded through Racing Queensland's Racing Infrastructure Fund. It will also include a new purpose-built function centre and carpark.

If all goes according to plan, punters at next year's Ipswich Cup will be in for a pleasant surprise with the bulk of the works due to be finished ahead of the club's biggest race event of the year.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe visited the racecourse yesterday to see the demolition of the Pig Pen begin.

He thanked all involved for agreeing to delay works until after the 2018 Ipswich Cup in June.

"Racing in Ipswich dates back to the 1840s and the city has always played an important and valued role in the state's racing industry," he said.

"This redevelopment is a crucial part of our plan for sustainability and growth of racing in Queensland and will bring many opportunities for the club to prosper."

Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch acknowledged the loss of a place dear to many Ipswich residents but said the new facilities would help the club compete with its southern neighbours.

"We look forward to moving along with the demolition works at the pig pen," Mr Patch said.

"It's a sad day for thousands of Ipswich residents, to see one of their favourite watering holes go, but the new facilities are going to be first class and something they've waited a long time for.

"It's been a long road to get to this point but we're delighted.

"All good things come to those who wait."

Queensland regional racing clubs are under increasing pressure from competitors in New South Wales and Victoria offering bigger prize money.

In February, Mr Hinchliffe announced an extra $12million in prize money would be injected into the industry, including Ipswich, with boosts of $1000 to $15,000 for maiden races.

Mr Patch said he understood if the State Government could not match prize money provided in other states.

He said that was why the annual Ipswich Cup, along with non-racing revenue, was essential for the club's prosperity and the redevelopment would help attract that additional revenue.

Mr Patch also acknowledged the increased co-operation between the new administration of Racing Queensland and Ipswich Turf Club.

Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell said that the club and racing participants had been consulted on the final plans for the redevelopment.

"This project is happening at a busy race track and we are grateful for the co-operation of all racing stakeholders as we move into full construction activity," Mr Parnell said.

"There are some challenges but we are committed to ensuring that the new facilities will be in place for the Ipswich Cup including new race stalls, new carparking and the new function centre.

"After the Cup, there will be some finishing touches to be added before the project is completed."

Work on major building at the turf club will begin in October, with tenders closing this month.

Racing history long running in Ipswich

HORSE racing has a distinct history in Ipswich, with the first race meetings beginning in the 1840s.

Ipswich was regarded as the centre of racing in Queensland and in 1861 a horse named Zoe put the township on the map.

Zoe was a horse from Sydney that won the first Australian Champion Sweepstakes which Ipswich hosted at Raceview in 1961.

It was also the first year of the Melbourne Cup race.

The Ipswich race offered 1000 pounds in prize money while the Melbourne Cup winner received 100 pounds and a gold watch.

Zoe won the 1861 Australian Champion Sweepstakes at the Grange Racetrack at Raceview in front of a reported crowd of 3,000, more than the population of Ipswich at the time.

Nine-year-old mare Zoe mare went on to be the Australian horse of the year that year as a nine-year-old mare.

A painting of Zoe is held in the Ipswich Art Gallery celebrating the rich history of Ipswich racing as well as the city of Ipswich.