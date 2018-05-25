Worker's job in jeopardy with beer stubby drug bust

A RAID by Ipswich police on the home of an aircraft defence worker found clip seal bags with cannabis and stems of the marijuana plant in a beer stubby holder.

Police said the amount was roughly 24 grams.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police went to Paul Graham Burman's house at 7.30pm on March 27 and found a small amount of chopped cannabis, 8.9 grams in a clip seal bag and another 9.5 grams. Clip seal bags in a freezer held more than six grams of cannabis.

Sgt Caldwell said a beer stubby holder held cannabis stems, white powder was found in a hair product container, and two pink pills that were an anti-psychotic medication.

Burman told police the powder was given to him by a friend to help him sleep.

Glass and brass pipes with burnt residue along with a new pipe still in bubble wrap were located along with scales, a grinder, straws, and used clip seal bags.

Burman, 40, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a dangerous drug; unlawful possession of a restricted drug and drug utensil; possession of anything used in the commission of a crime; and contravening a police direction.

He had later failed to attend at Goodna police station, saying that he forgot. However, he had been very co-operative with police.

Defence lawyer Andrew Wiseman said Burman worked for Defence aviation as a contractor. There was no suggestion the drugs were for anyone other than himself.

"He tried to do the right thing when reported and sought medical help," he said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said if he lost his job he had only himself to blame and he had a previous offence in 2017 with no conviction recorded.

"Mr Burman you know you work in a sensitive industry and shouldn't put yourself at risk by being in possession of drugs," Ms Pink said. "In doing so you've placed your employment at risk."

Ms Pink convicted and fined Burman $1400.

No conviction was recorded.