Workers, franchisees needed with retail centre opening early

Yamanto Central shopping centre is taking shape and it is set to open ahead of schedule in autumn this year.

WITH excitement building as Ipswich’s newest shopping centre takes shape, shoppers will be able to check it out sooner than originally hoped with construction ahead of schedule.

The 20,000sqm Yamanto Central will be made up of 50 speciality stores, a health and wellness precinct and an outdoor dining space capable of accommodating 300 people when completed.

It is being developed by JMK Retail.

Design of the dining precinct in Yamanto Central shopping centre.

The retail complex will open in phases with Coles and Kmart to open at least a couple of months ahead of schedule in autumn as part of stage one.

Coles have already started advertising for jobs.

The two anchor tenants will open their doors alongside a selection of speciality stores with more opening progressively over several weeks.

“We have attracted the attention of many large national household brands that will be part of our hyper convenient shopping and lifestyle destination centre,” JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said.

“It is also the central hub for the region, offering all the advantages of a subregional centre.

“Yamanto Central’s carefully considered design has been curated by our architects and specialist retail team to concentrate on the flow of customer footfall to best advantage retailer exposure whilst providing a hyper convenient shopping experience that our customers demand.

“Kmart and Coles will be ready to open their doors soon, as will a number of other businesses.”

Ms Leavy said there were still opportunities for more businesses to secure a space in the centre.

“There are also several opportunities available for people interested in becoming business owners of franchises with large well known retail chains,” she said.

“Boost and Donut King have already secured franchisees, however, Roll’d, Schnitz, Stellarossa and The Yiros Shop are all seeking franchisees to join the new centre.

“In order to open, they need franchisees, so we strongly encourage people to make contact with them.

“Opportunities to open a new franchise business in a centre that is anchored by a supermarket and discount department store and sits in one of the country’s leading growth corridors are few and far between.”

Ms Leavy said Yamanto Central’s location will position it as a key retail hub as Ipswich’s population booms over the next 20 years.

How Yamanto Central is expected to look once it is completed.

“Combine this with the centre’s undercover outdoor dining precinct, we are expecting that Yamanto Central will become one of the leading shopping hubs for Ipswich and the broader community for many years to come,” Leavy added.

“The Yamanto Central outdoor dining precinct is one of the key elements of the new centre and I believe it is going to change the way our residents connect, mingle and dine in Ipswich.

“It’s designed to offer the region and its residents a dining experience like no other.

“For local residents and people working at (RAAF Base Amberley) and the surrounding areas, the casual dining precinct will offer a plethora of options; a relaxed dining environment where they can grab a cup of coffee or escape the confines of the work environment for a breakaway meeting, enjoy a morning coffee, savour a hot meal with a range of beverage options for lunch or indulge in a relaxed bite to eat with a craft beer for dinner.

“For people travelling into the area via the Cunningham Highway, the centre will provide a convenient place to stop with a broad range of dining options.

“For local families, the dining precinct will offer a casual family friendly alfresco dining experience not currently available within the local area.”

The basement level of the centre will be home to Rackley Swimming school and a Hiit Republic fitness studio.

A Club Lime gym will be located on level one.

“A medical centre along with a pharmacy, supported by many other grocery, fashion and specialty stores will provide the area with the much needed community hub it truly deserves,” Ms Leavy said.

“We can’t wait to open our doors.

“We will meet a need across the community that has been under-served for a long time.”

