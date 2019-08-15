Menu
Worker suffers burns to hands and face after electric shock

Greg Osborn
by
15th Aug 2019 2:33 PM
A WORKER is in hospital after he reportedly received an electric shock which left him with burns to his hands and face this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call for assistance at the Bundamba workplace just before 9am.

Three units including paramedics, Critical Care and a High Acuity Response Unit, were sent to the workplace address.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was later transported in a serious condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with Critical Care and HARU staff on board.

Workplace Health and Safety and the Electrical Safety Office are investigating.

