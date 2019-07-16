Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a serious but stable condition after a circular saw accident.
A man is in a serious but stable condition after a circular saw accident.
News

Worker in gruesome circular saw accident

by PATRICK BILLINGS
16th Jul 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sliced through part of his face near Bundaberg in a horror workplace accident.

The man in his 50s was operating a circular saw when it struck his face at work.

"He has significant facial laceration." a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

"He is currently in a serious but stable condition."

The incident happened at a workplace in Elliot Heads just after 10am.

Paramedics are still on site and are yet to transport the man to hospital.

editors picks workplace health and safety

Top Stories

    88 babies, 1500 votes: Ipswich picks cheeky smile winner

    premium_icon 88 babies, 1500 votes: Ipswich picks cheeky smile winner

    News HERE are the top five winners in QT's competition to find the baby with the cheekiest smile in Ipswich.

    Freezing temps to continue in Ipswich

    premium_icon Freezing temps to continue in Ipswich

    News The city moved into negative territory on Sunday

    • 16th Jul 2019 12:11 PM
    Pisasale faces extortion charge in Brisbane court

    premium_icon Pisasale faces extortion charge in Brisbane court

    Crime Former mayor Paul Pisasale has entered pleas today.

    Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

    premium_icon Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

    News The collision occurred early this morning