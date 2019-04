The worker was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Picture: File photo/Jerad Williams

The worker was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Picture: File photo/Jerad Williams

A CENTRAL Queensland abattoir worker has suspected spinal injuries after a cow carcass fell on his head.

The man in his 30s was injured this morning at the Teys Australia abattoir at Biloela.

Paramedics were called about 6.40am to the Jambin Dakenbah Rd address.

He was taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

Workplace Health and Safety inspectors are investigating the incident.