The man was booted by security and his night only got worse from there.
Crime

Worker ends night on a low pleading public nuisance

Ross Irby
by
7th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
A LABOURER who ended up in trouble for refusing to leave a Redbank Plains hotel was this week told by a magistrate he was too old for that sort of "carry on”.

Michael Alan Gaydon, 43, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance within licensed premises on Saturday, September 21; failing to leave licensed premises; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the incident took place at 11.15pm when Gaydon came to the attention of staff because of his level of intoxication.

Gaydon was told to leave but he was seen walking back into the venue 10 minutes later.

The court was told he had to be forcibly removed by security.

Police were called and noted Gaydon smelled strongly of liquor, and when arrested he tried to break free from them.

Sen-Const Spargo said when officers tried to search Gaydon before putting him in the cell at the watch-house he was argumentative and struggled with them.

"You're getting a bit long in the tooth for this. At 43, putting in a stinker at a hotel, then with police,” Magistrate Kurt Fowler told him.

He was fined $800, with no conviction recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

