A Macmahon Holdings truck working at an open-cut gold mine at Tarmoola.
Business

Worker dies at underground gold mine

by Rebecca Le May
10th Jun 2021 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:57 PM

A contractor has died at Silver Lake Resources’ Daisy Milano underground gold mine in Western Australia, prompting an investigation and the suspension of operations.

The ASX-listed company issued a statement advising the death had occurred on Thursday morning at the mine, 50km south east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia’s Goldfields region.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the contractor’s passing is under way and the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has been notified,” Silver Lake said.

“Underground operations at the Daisy Complex mine have been temporarily suspended in accordance with normal statutory requirements.”

Silver Lake Resources managing director Luke Tonkin expressed condolences to the worker’s loved ones. Picture: Travis Anderson
Macmahon confirmed the contractor was an employee of the company.

Silver Lake managing director Luke Tonkin and Macmahon chief executive Mick Finnegan expressed their companies’ deepest sympathies to the worker’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Macmahon will provide support and counselling to the site team and family members,” the contracting company said.

Both companies said a further update would be provided when appropriate.

WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety director of mine safety Andrew Chaplyn said inspectors had been sent to the site and were working with WA Police to determine the cause of death.

“DMIRS will not be releasing further information at this time,” Mr Chaplyn said.

