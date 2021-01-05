Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

        Premium Content Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

        Education Popular educator recieves Excellence Award in nationwide education awards.

        Children among five injured in two-vehicle hwy crash

        Premium Content Children among five injured in two-vehicle hwy crash

        News The collision occurred on the off-ramp of two major motorways.

        NAMED: 54 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 54 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Crime See who is expected to appear in Magistrates Court on January 5.

        Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Premium Content Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Weather State to receive big rainfall this week