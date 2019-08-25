Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bootu Creek Mine in the Northern Territory where a man has been buried under dirt and rock.
The Bootu Creek Mine in the Northern Territory where a man has been buried under dirt and rock.
News

Worker buried in mine wall collapse

by Shannon Molloy
25th Aug 2019 5:50 PM

A major emergency situation continues at a mine site in the Northern Territory where a worker has been buried beneath a "significant" amount of dirt and rock.

A police spokesperson said a "substantial wall failure" occurred at the Bootu Creek Mine site at about 2.40pm, trapping a worker.

"An employee is believed to have been engulfed under a significant volume of soil and rock," the spokesperson said.

"Extensive efforts are currently underway to locate the employee."

According to ABC News, the worker is a 59-year-old man from Darwin.

The location of the mine where a wall collapse has trapped one worker.
The location of the mine where a wall collapse has trapped one worker.

The site, owned by Singapore-based company OM Holdings, is an open-cut manganese mine located about 110 kilometres from Tennant Creek.

Emergency services crews from Tennant Creek and Alice Springs have made their way to the mine to assist in the rescue operation.

NT WorkSafe has been notified of the incident and police investigations into the circumstances of the incident have commenced.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
buried worker editors picks mine collapse mine worker mining mining accident mining safety

Top Stories

    No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    premium_icon No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    Crime A woman found guilty of running a prostition ring, and who was caught up in the investigation into former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, has a new legal dillema.

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party

    Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    premium_icon Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    Crime A rising rugby league star has come crashing back down to earth

    REPLAY: AIC rugby league Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

    premium_icon REPLAY: AIC rugby league Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

    Rugby League Catch up on all the action of the AIC matches