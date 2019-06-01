Work with juniors builds stronger bond at Knights

FRESH from a positive club night and welcome break, the Ipswich Knights top side is keen to end their home ground drought tomorrow.

Playing Queensland Premier League competition leaders Logan adds to the challenge.

However, after drawing 3-3 with Logan in their earlier away game, the Knights are hoping this is the weekend they win their first game of the season at Bundamba.

"The good thing is we only played them like basically a few weeks ago,'' head coach Andy Ogden said. "They're reasonably fresh in our mind.

"We're confident we can go and put a good show on.

"We want to start getting our home form intact.''

The Knights have only had two previous home games this season due to early field issues.

However, after some encouraging form away, the sixth-placed Knights are keen to begin a winning run at their Bundamba base.

Odgen said having last weekend off was helpful, especially after the Knights senior team, under-20 and under-18 players shared in a productive training session with juniors at Ebbw Vale.

During the Thursday night training run, the Knights' older players spent two and a half hours encouraging the club's younger footballers and coaches.

"It was a really good roll-up,'' Ogden said.

"It was really quite a successful night.

"The feedback and interaction on the night was really positive.''

After that, even Ogden and his loyal coaching assistants got to have "a free weekend which is rare''.

"It's always nice to refresh the batteries,'' he said.

Heading into tomorrow's game, the Knights will be without Ben Taylor with an ankle injury.

However, they have added former Western Pride defender Ben Barratt to their squad.

"He's only 19. He's a local boy,'' Ogden said.

"He's got everything in front of him so it's a really good pick-up for us.''

Ogden said his squad was motivated for a big game tomorrow afternoon.

However, with Logan on a roll having beaten Wynnum 8-0 and just played a Cup game, the Knights will need to bring their A game.

"They are a quality team. That's why they're sitting on top,'' Ogden said of QPL pacesetters Logan.

"They've got good players all over the park and they play a decent style of football.

"For us to get a result is going to be tough but we truly believe that we can do it.

"We trained Tuesday after the break and it was fantastic.''

Game day

QPL: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Logan at Eric Evans Reserve.