Work starts on town’s new $2 million fire station

WORK has begun on a new stand-alone auxiliary fire station for Rosewood to provide local firefighters with modern facilities after they outgrew their old base.

The $2 million facility is expected to be built by August.

The state government acquired land on Albert Street to build the station in October 2019 with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services approving a concept plan in April last year.

A construction tender was awarded to Outback Camps Australia Pty Ltd in December.

Fireys share their existing facility with paramedics.

With the area growing and the Queensland Ambulance Service transitioning to 24/7 capability, a new station for QFES personnel was needed.

The new station will continue to service the area between Ipswich, Marburg, Laidley and Harrisville.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the facility, which would include a two-bay engine room, off-street parking and a multipurpose area which could be used as for training, would allow personnel to better prepare for, and respond to, incidents and disasters.

The small rural town was badly impacted by the Halloween hail storms which battered Ipswich six months ago.

“The new $2 million Rosewood Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station will be an asset to our community and will help firefighters respond to a wide range of incidents,” he said.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said firefighters at the Rosewood station responded to 124 incidents during the 2019-20 financial year.

Fireys were first responders to almost half of these.



“These incidents have included everything from road crash rescues to a wide range of fires, including bushfires and structure fires,” he said.

“The new station will provide our firefighters with a modern facility to equip them with what they need to maintain their excellent level of service to their local community.”

