Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Plans for the new Rosewood Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station.
Plans for the new Rosewood Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station.
News

Work starts on town’s new $2 million fire station

Lachlan Mcivor
8th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WORK has begun on a new stand-alone auxiliary fire station for Rosewood to provide local firefighters with modern facilities after they outgrew their old base.

The $2 million facility is expected to be built by August.

The state government acquired land on Albert Street to build the station in October 2019 with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services approving a concept plan in April last year.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.
Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

A construction tender was awarded to Outback Camps Australia Pty Ltd in December.

Fireys share their existing facility with paramedics.

With the area growing and the Queensland Ambulance Service transitioning to 24/7 capability, a new station for QFES personnel was needed.

The new station will continue to service the area between Ipswich, Marburg, Laidley and Harrisville.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the facility, which would include a two-bay engine room, off-street parking and a multipurpose area which could be used as for training, would allow personnel to better prepare for, and respond to, incidents and disasters.

The small rural town was badly impacted by the Halloween hail storms which battered Ipswich six months ago.

LOCAL NEWS: New Ipswich memorial to honour forgotten war heroes

“The new $2 million Rosewood Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station will be an asset to our community and will help firefighters respond to a wide range of incidents,” he said.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said firefighters at the Rosewood station responded to 124 incidents during the 2019-20 financial year.

Fireys were first responders to almost half of these.

“These incidents have included everything from road crash rescues to a wide range of fires, including bushfires and structure fires,” he said.

“The new station will provide our firefighters with a modern facility to equip them with what they need to maintain their excellent level of service to their local community.”

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alarming cancer, life expectancy stats for residents near dumps

        Premium Content Alarming cancer, life expectancy stats for residents near...

        News A staunch anti-dump campaigner says statistics for residents in Ipswich suburbs near waste facilities should be a huge red flag for the state government

        Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

        Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Ipswich?

        Two hospitalised after truck smashes into car

        Premium Content Two hospitalised after truck smashes into car

        News Two patients have been rushed to hospital after their car was crashed into by a...

        Truckie’s good deed leads to creepy highway discovery

        Premium Content Truckie’s good deed leads to creepy highway discovery

        Pets & Animals A number of Good Samaritans stumbled upon the creepy find