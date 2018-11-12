Work starts on Springfield's first auto dealership

This image was submitted with development plans for the Keema Automotive Automall.

This image was submitted with development plans for the Keema Automotive Automall. Carly Morrissey

THE first of three Keema Group dealerships in Springfield is underconstruction.

In a Facebook post, Greater Springfield has confirmed the first dealership will be Hyundai.

Springfield City Group runs the Facebook page.

"The photo hardly does it justice, but this is going to be the first auto dealership in Greater Springfield - being undertaken by the Keema Group, the first of three dealerships will be Hyundai followed suite by another two,” the post read.

The dealership was originally thought to sell luxury cars, but plans lodged with Ipswich City Council showed Hyundai branding back in May.

Keema is building the dealership on the corner of Augusta Parkway and Technology Drive, just past McDonalds.

The plans for the large modern showroom in Augustine Heights were first approved in August last year.

In October earthworks were approved for the automall site and an application to undertake landscaping is currently waiting for approvals.

The multi-level development will see a 706m2 showroom, office space and 16-bay workshop built on the ground level during stage one and a parts area on a mezzanine level.

Stage two incorporates a 26-bay workshop on level one along with additional office space, another level with a display deck, and two additional showrooms on the ground floor.

A lower parking deck and upper level deck are also to be constructed in stage two.

In total there will be more than 150 car parks and the dealership is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

The development is part of plans by Springfield City Group to develop a world class Automall on up to five hectares of land fronting Augusta Parkway.

Their idea is to create an exciting, cutting edge automotive retail hub in Springfield and feature as many as a dozen dealerships in the one place.

Keema Group has been contacted for comment