Work starts on new estate adjoining 2500ha of bushland

Artist impression of the dining precinct at the Whiterock Village Centre in the Whiterock estate.

WORK is underway on a new Ipswich housing estate which has 2500ha of regionally significant bushland as a backdrop, with buyers rushing to snap up land.

Whiterock developer Intrapac Property claims 60 per cent of the 472ha site is being retained as green space.

Buyers have mostly come from Ipswich, Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Spring Mountain, Ripley and Brookwater and a “handful” are from Brisbane, with 117 sales to date.

Major roadworks are underway and subdivision earthworks are set to begin soon.

“This remarkable response is testament to this truly unique site, a rare location that will deliver real lifestyle benefits for its residents,” Intrapac chief operating officer Max Shifman said.

Located 6km from the centre of Springfield, the developer says the estate will have “nature at its heart” with 2300 lots in total planned.

Home lots are sized between 375m2 and 568m2.

Whiterock will have 34ha set aside for parks and reserves with five direct trail connections into the White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

The Whiterock Village Centre is planned to include a state primary school, shopping and dining precinct, 6ha sport precinct, community clubhouse and water play park.

Plans also include an open civic plaza with a proposed pub and restaurants overlooking parklands.

The precinct is planned to include a medical centre, early learning centre, childcare centre and supermarket.

This commercial precinct has not yet been approved by Ipswich City Council.

“Children will be able to walk from school to the sporting precinct to the village centre without crossing a road,” Mr Shifman said.

“At every step we have strived to deliver a combination of nature and convenience.”

Intrapac says 240ha of rehabilitated bushland will be dedicated to the council to be incorporated into the White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

