Work starts on Ipswich 'affordable housing' project

GREAT START: Jennifer Howard MP with Darren Delaforce - Project Manager Housing and Public Works and Nick Simpson and Brett Johnston from Paynter Dickson Qld 'turning the sod' at the new social housing project in Booval.

A NEW social housing project has kicked off in Ipswich.

Works began this week at the Booval development near the train station.

The project is the first of many more to come and part of a $103million package to deliver safe, secure and affordable housing for Ipswich residents over the next five years.

The availability of affordable housing has been flagged as an issue in Ipswich.

The two-level, two-building project at 18 Dudleigh St will create six new homes and is expected to be finished before the end of July.

Assistant Minister for State and Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the two ground-floor units would offer enhanced accessibility and adaptability suitable for people with mobility challenges.

"The ground-floor apartments will be built to platinum standard of the universal Liveable Housing Design Guidelines and boast features such as wider hallways, level thresholds and provision for grab rails,” Ms Howard said.

"This ensures they are easily adaptable when the needs of occupants change over their lifetimes.

"The apartments will also be close to local shops, the Booval train station, bus stops and parks, ensuring they will enable better connections to support and health services, and encourage greater social, economic and cultural participation.”

Ipswich's population is expected to grow by 11,000 people by 2027.

"It is important that we invest now in preparation for future demand,” she said. "The Department of Housing and Public Works continues to work closely with Ipswich City Council to respond to specific housing affordability issues in the city.

"We are also now seeing additional HCJP opportunities from the market to build social housing in Ipswich to further support and accelerate new construction and precinct development.”

The $103 million to be spent on affordable housing in Ipswich, via the State Government's Queensland Housing Strategy, will create 383 new social housing homes and create 59 full-time industry jobs each year.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni said the $103million investment was a key element of the strategy which was "transforming the way housing services were delivered”.

"This strategy is all about better supporting people in need, and creating a pipeline of development opportunities for local trades and builders,” Mr de Brenni said.