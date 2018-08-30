Work started on council's biggest ever project

WORK has started on 10 new concrete bridges as part of the single biggest construction project Somerset Regional Council has ever undertaken.

The works at Atkinsons Dam, Buaraba Creek, Lower Cressbrook, Gregors Creek, Linville, Pine Mountain, Mount Stanley and Moore will continue into late 2019.

The project, funded under the council's budget and the Australian Government's Bridge Renewal Program, includes a major road realignment of Gregors Creek Rd as part of the replacement of Shallcross Bridge as well as the replacement of Yellow Gully Bridge on Atkinsons Dam Rd, Buaraba Creek Bridges one and two, Apple Tree Creek Bridge on Cooeeimbardi Rd, Hawthorne Rd Bridge, Sandy Creek Bridge on Pine Mountain Rd, Charlies Gully and Burnett Inn Bridges on Western Branch Rd and the bridge on Whiting St at Moore.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the scope of the works reflected the council's commitment to investment in infrastructure to help ensure Somerset's sustainability, prosperity and connectivity.

"We are committed to ensuring the best value to our ratepayers through our investment in very long term infrastructure that supports ongoing growth and the economic development of our region," he said.

"This includes continuing to replace old timber bridges with reinforced concrete structures that are free from load restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles and have considerably longer lifespans.

"The new concrete bridges will also be less prone to flood closures and more resilient to damage during extreme weather events."

Cr Lehamann said the natural environment had been factored in to all stages of the works.

"Erosion and sediment control will be undertaken at all sites and Department of Fisheries permits have been obtained as required to ensure the health of relevant fish habitats where work is occurring," he said.

"Environmental impacts at each site to enable road approach works will be kept to a minimum and environmental control measures will be implemented to minimise the impact of works on native plants and animals."