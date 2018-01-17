Work to start on major $20M infrastructure project

An artist impression of the new $20 million sewerage treatment plant to be built in Lowood, servicing the Fernvale and Lowood areas.

An artist impression of the new $20 million sewerage treatment plant to be built in Lowood, servicing the Fernvale and Lowood areas. Simon Warner

CONSTRUCTION is about to begin on a new $20 million sewerage treatment plant at Lowood.

The Lowood and Fernvale sewerage treatment plants will be decommissioned with the new plant replacing both existing facilities.

The new plant, to be built on Old Fernvale Rd at Vernor, is expected to be finished mid-2019.

Predicted and historical population growth is the key driver behind the project, which forms part of a $45 million upgrade to the local network.

But a 2010 report by Halcrow consultants also highlights the existing treatment plants' inability to meet the needs of the community.

According to the report, both the Lowood and Fernvale plants were "not meeting their Development Approval conditions".

The additional drivers identified in the report included regular failure to comply with environmental licence conditions and exceedance of limits for effluent release quantities.

Queensland Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said the new treatment plant would cater for about 8,800 people, meeting the needs of the projected population until 2034.

"It's a significant capital investment which will double the current capacity of the sewerage network and ensure the region has the infrastructure it needs for many years to come," Ms Cull said.

"With more toilets flushing and showers running, it's essential the local sewerage network keeps up with demand."

Queensland Urban Utilities has also announced two new sewerage pump stations and 8km of new sewer pipes to be installed, within the local network.

The new plant will feature the latest technology in sewage treatment.

Ms Cull said the historic Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, which is near the new treatment plant site, will remain open during construction.

"We understand this is a popular trail for cyclists and horse riders, so traffic management will be in place as required to ensure the safety of trail users."

Queensland Urban Utilities engaged with the community about the project for several months, including a public information session and face-to-face meetings.

For more information click here.