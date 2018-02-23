Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Work site manslaughter accused struggles with fixed address

23rd Feb 2018 2:00 PM

EXCAVATOR operator Neil Edward Norris, charged with manslaughter following the death of a work mate, has been allowed to continue his bail despite an issue with having a fixed address.

Norris, 25, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court in an application to vary his bail - agreed to by the Officer of Director of Public Prosecutions.

His lawyer told the court Norris was not a flight risk, and the reason he had not been residing at the bail address was due to his job. Since being charged last August, Norris has worked in northern NSW and now Gin Gin.

Norris accepted he'd not abided by his residential conditions.

After proof of his employment was provided to the court his bail was varied.

Norris is charged with the manslaughter of Peter Tullet, 29, following an incident with machinery at a Springfield Lakes construction site on April 10 last year.

Mr Tullet, a maintenance fitter, died in Princess Alexandra hospital the next day as a result of head injuries.

Workplace Health and Safety launched an investigation into the man's death, which resulted in Mr Norris being charged.

The case was adjourned to late March.

bail application ipswich magistrates court manslaughter charge
Ipswich Queensland Times
Power outages, heavy rain add to Ipswich's woes

Power outages, heavy rain add to Ipswich's woes

News Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is possible.

WEATHER IMPACT: What's on and off in sport

WEATHER IMPACT: What's on and off in sport

News Regional events called off or in jeopardy

BIG WET: Flood hot spots to avoid in heavy rain

BIG WET: Flood hot spots to avoid in heavy rain

News Consistent rain could put some roads across the region underwater

CMC artist Dean Brody's perspective on Aussie audience

CMC artist Dean Brody's perspective on Aussie audience

News Plus a fan Q&A and why he's been working on his glutes

Local Partners