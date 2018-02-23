Work site manslaughter accused struggles with fixed address

EXCAVATOR operator Neil Edward Norris, charged with manslaughter following the death of a work mate, has been allowed to continue his bail despite an issue with having a fixed address.

Norris, 25, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court in an application to vary his bail - agreed to by the Officer of Director of Public Prosecutions.

His lawyer told the court Norris was not a flight risk, and the reason he had not been residing at the bail address was due to his job. Since being charged last August, Norris has worked in northern NSW and now Gin Gin.

Norris accepted he'd not abided by his residential conditions.

After proof of his employment was provided to the court his bail was varied.

Norris is charged with the manslaughter of Peter Tullet, 29, following an incident with machinery at a Springfield Lakes construction site on April 10 last year.

Mr Tullet, a maintenance fitter, died in Princess Alexandra hospital the next day as a result of head injuries.

Workplace Health and Safety launched an investigation into the man's death, which resulted in Mr Norris being charged.

The case was adjourned to late March.