240 new lots under construction at massive housing estate

New Springfield Rise land owners Gary and Steph Jones with their sons Ethan and Connor visit the new Master Builders display village.

THE construction of 240 new lots at Springfield Rise are currently under way along with 393 homes.

Those new lots will be located at The Highlands address while the new homes will be located across the Creekwood, Park Lane and Forrest Ridge addresses.

And development approvals from Ipswich City Council have been received for an additional 350 lots across two further addresses, Sunset Ridge and The Boulevard.

So far 1200 lots across Creekwood, Park Lane and Forrest Ridge have been built and settled in the Spring Mountain housing estate, with 621 residents calling Springfield Rise home.

Once completed the massive estate is predicted to be home to about 12,000 people in 4,000 homes across 12 addresses.

Lendlease, the company developing the residential estate, have released four addresses to date - Creekwood, Park Lane, Forrest Ridge and The Highlands - with the rest to come in future stages.

There will be 13 local parks and three district parks when complete as well as a new primary school which is on track to open next year.

The estate incorporating a new Master Builders display village, will also be home to new state of the art sports fields.

An aerial shot of works progressing at Spring Mountain, the new primary school under construction can be seen near vacant land at the back of the image.

Lendlease General Manager for Communities in Queensland, Guy Gibson said work on the Springfield Southern Sports Fields continued to progress.

"Car parks, sports fields and lighting towers have been completed. The entire precinct due to open in early 2019," Mr Gibson said.

"Also, due to open in late 2019, is the new District Park in the Park Lane address.

"Situated along Russell Luhrs Way, opposite the Master Builders display village, the District Park will have a sports oval, club house, six multi-purpose courts, two football fields and an all abilities playground.

"Grech Park in the Forest Ridge address will open in September and will be a small local park with a playground, slides shelter and walking tracks joining the adjacent conservation area."

The new Master Builders display village at Springfield Rise.

The new Master Builders display village and cafe opened last month along with Spring Mountain Boulevard.

At the display village there are 45 homes by 22 Queensland builders and a sales and information centre plus property management office.

Further display homes are currently still under construction with another six to open in early 2019.

The Cotton Wood Café, owned and managed by Rose Bui, who also owns Lotus Café in Springfield Central, is now open seven days a week.

Back in June the Enchanted Woods Park located on Steamer Way opened to the public.