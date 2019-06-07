Work out for hero cop's memory

Last year's For Brett event which raised about $8000 for Police Legacy.

HEROIC police officer Brett Forte was killed two years ago on duty, protecting the Lockyer Valley from a rampaging killer.

His colleague, Jess Henry wanted to remember Brett with an annual event - a yearly reminder of the dangers police officers face on duty.

The husband and father, Senior Constable was part of Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad.

Today gym junkies and supporters will converge on The Peoples' Crossfit Gym to honour his memory, work out and raise money for Police Legacy.

"It's just a reminder of the world we live in at the moment and the job that I do, and other people do,” Ms Henry said.

"I didn't know Brett personally but through work I did, and it just came to me, when these events do happen there is a lot of support but it's just the ongoing support.”

Brett was killed in May, 2017 after Rick Maddison rampaged across western Brisbane and Ipswich, ultimately battening down the hatches in a purpose-built compound.

Maddison kept elite police at bay by threatening to blow them up with explosives from inside the stronghold where he had stockpiled powerful guns.

Brett was one of the officers injured in the pursuit of Maddison, who was eventually shot dead while Brett passed away from his injuries in hospital.

"It's good to have that reminder, I thought an annual event would be just perfect. By all accounts he was just an all-around great guy and friends with everyone,” Ms Henry said.

"That resonated with me because I'm a big family person and I've been involved with the crossfit community for a long time.

"This is the second year for the event, our first event we had a massive turnout and a lot of generous people in the community who donated their time and prizes and money.”

"We ended up raising nearly $8000 for Police legacy.”

Crossfitters will do a 'WOD' or 'workout of the day', there will also be a sausage sizzle and coffee by Dancing Bean.

To contribute head to the The People's Gym CrossFit, 1505 Warrego Highway, Blacksoil, from 8am-12pm Saturday.