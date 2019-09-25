Work on new home for Brisbane Lions begins

ON THE WAY: An artist impression of the new stadium at Springfield, which will form part of The Reserve precinct. The precinct is expected to officially open in early 2021.

ON THE WAY: An artist impression of the new stadium at Springfield, which will form part of The Reserve precinct. The precinct is expected to officially open in early 2021. Darrell Giles

AFTER a rejuvenating season which went a long way to restoring its pride, the Brisbane Lions have more reason to roar.

Initial work at its new facility in Springfield has begun.

Ipswich City Council and the Lions signed off on a tender consideration plan that will see fit for purpose works carried out at the site over coming months after the football club gained approval to start construction last month.

The Reserve precinct will be owned by council and leased to the Lions, serving as a sport and event hub available for community use.

It will include a boutique 10,000 capacity stadium as well as training and administration facilities.

The $70 million facility, secured via financial backing from all levels of government, Springfield City Group, the AFL and the club, will be the new home for the club's AFLW side.

It is expected to officially open in early 2021.

A secondary oval will be developed for use by community clubs, which will also benefit from other facilities expected to include a high-performance gym with 25m pool, aquatic recovery pools and sports medical infrastructure.

The council's co-ordination and performance general manager Sean Madigan said the initial works, which will be carried out by construction company BMD Group, will include a creek relocation with at a worth of about $6 million.

As part of the agreement, the council committed to completing the fit for purpose works on the lot to enable the Lions to build the stadium and training facility.

"The fit for purpose works include bulk earthworks, drainage and a creek relocation to allow for the stadium to be built," he said.

"The (agreement) specifies that the Lions will then build a stadium (and) training facility on the land which will include aspects of community usage. Council will then lease the facility to the Brisbane Lions on a 50-year lease with an option to extend for a further 49 years.

"Given that the fit for purpose works need to be suitable for the ultimate construction of the stadium, it is recommended that the Brisbane Lions are best placed to manage the project and engage the contractor for the fit for purposes works on behalf of council."

Mr Madigan said it was essential the fit for purpose work was done before Christmas to ensure agreed time frames, environmental consequences and costs.

The Lions identified an "urgent need" to construct an arena to host games for the 2021 AFL Women's competition, with the demand from the public to watch fixtures exceeding the capacity of available community venues.

The Brisbane Lions and AFL have identified 20-25 major events that will be staged at The Reserve annually, including AFL Women's and AFL pre-season matches plus local NEAFL and QAFL matches.

The facility will also provide growth capacity for the Hyundai Help for Kids Brisbane Lions Academy.