Work on hub including medical and child care centres begins

HAPPY FAMILY: Tiana and Heavenly Makai in Oakleigh Park in the Eden's Crossing estate in Redbank Plains. Renae Droop

WITH five of their six children and a one-year-old granddaughter living with them, Tutai and Jason Makai knew they needed more space.

The family settled in Redbank Plains from Logan, moving into their newly built home on 673sqm in the 1200-lot masterplanned community Eden's Crossing a little over a year ago.

"We didn't want the kids walking out and just touching a fence," Mrs Makai said.

"We did a bit of research and saw it was a growing area and a new suburb so we thought 'let's plant here'... we absolutely love it."

Mrs Makai said the close proximity to shops, schools, the highway and a 10-minute drive to the Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield were big drawcards.

Close friends are building a house right behind their lot and their son has remained in the area; Mrs Makai said she is a strong advocate for the area.

"We do have other family looking at moving out this way... every time they come out, they say 'I'm not going to move back to Logan'," she laughed.

"If anyone asks... this would be the first place I recommend."

Developer De Luca Corporation has started construction on Eden's Village - a $21.5million commercial "neighbourhood hub" in the community, with plans for a childcare centre, service station, retail centre, fast-food outlet and medical centre.

The site will be developed in two stages, with the early learning centre opening in January, closely followed by a 7-Eleven fuel and retail centre in March.

A medical centre and drive-through takeaway are set to open in June and the village will be located on the extension of Mt Juillerat Drive.

Up to 18,000 cars a day are expected to use the new access onto Centenary Highway when it opens early next year.

Enrolments for the child care centre open this month and the new development, which will create 200 jobs during construction, was exciting news for the Makai family.

"My granddaughter will be in childcare next year so I can go back to work," Mrs Makai said.

"You can just walk to the childcare and to the shops. The car will practically stay in the garage."

Eden's Crossing is home to 300 families and within 500m of the future Redbank Plains train station.

De Luca Corporation managing director Nic De Luca said the Eden's Village complex was carefully tailored to suit the demographics in the rapidly growing community.

According to Ipswich City Council's 2018 Planning and Development Annual Report Card, Redbank Plains was the second highest suburb for new dwellings (513) and additional population (1324) in Ipswich last year.

It was also in the top five areas for lots created, with 133.

"We look to buying sites in growth areas and this style of development is our specialty, so Eden's Crossing was a standout for us," he said.

"The new road makes it very attractive from a retail perspective, highlighted by the early commitment from 7-Eleven.

"When we saw the opportunity for childcare too that was a real plus. Children under five represent more than 13 per cent of that catchment - almost twice as many as the Queensland average - and we see potential demand for another childcare centre in the area very quickly."