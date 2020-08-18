Work on $12.4 million water network upgrade begin

Boonah reservoirs from the sky. Urban Utilities is refurbishing one, retiring another and building a new one.

Boonah reservoirs from the sky. Urban Utilities is refurbishing one, retiring another and building a new one.

URBAN Utilities has broken ground on a $12.4 million project to upgrade the water network in the Scenic Rim.

The works include upgrading and building new infrastructure in Boonah, Aratula and Birnam Range.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Sarah Owens said the project would improve water security for the three towns and cater for future growth in the region.

“There are currently two reservoirs in Boonah,” she said.

“We’re refurbishing one and retiring another, as well as building a brand new one.

“In Aratula, we’re constructing two new reservoirs to double water storage capacity in the area.

Urban Utilities manager for delivery regional Tristan Gray with Scenic Rim Regional Council mayor, Greg Christensen in Boonah.

“We’ll also be building a new 1.3km water pipe in Birnam Range and carrying out refurbishment works at the Albert River Reservoir.”

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said the significant investment would support ongoing water security, as well as economic development.

“As a region that’s experienced the impacts of long-term drought, we are grateful for Urban Utilities’ investment in our water security that will support future expected growth,” he said.

“This project is a great vote of confidence for a healthy, thriving community, as well as ensuring the region has the infrastructure it needs for the future.

“These works are also an important economic stimulus by supporting jobs and local development.”

Construction started in Birnam Range and first sod on the Boonah reservoir was turned last Thursday.

“Once complete it will nearly double the capacity of the existing reservoir and be able to hold 2.1 ML of water,” Ms Owens said.

“That’s about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

“We know all three communities are very waterwise, so our team is committed to responsible water usage during the project.”

Most of the work at all three sites will take place during the day between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Work in Aratula will start on August 25.

