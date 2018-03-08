Fiery woman 'working in a man's world' delivers for RSL

OPENING: Returned Services League of Australia Moreton District president Vivienne Stanbury at her new building.

FORMER service personnel now have access to wellbeing officers and a veterans' advocate thanks to the efforts of a fiery district president "working in a man's world".

Returned Services League of Australia opened its new Moreton District office yesterday in response to growing demand for support from thousands of local veterans, Australia Defence Force personnel and families.

District President Vivienne Stanbury reflected on the fight to establish a new facility for Ipswich personnel in her freshly painted office.

Ms Stanbury told the Queensland RSL board she needed a permanent home for her district's 1600 members in January 2017.

"We were operating out of the Memorial Hall which is the Ipswich RSL sub-branch," she said.

Ms Stanbury rejected a proposal to house the new district office in Springfield and said it should be based in Ipswich.

"I put the pressure on and said I'm not going to Springfield."

"We're a centre. We're right here and we're close to Amberley."

Late last year, the building was leased and renovated for use by the RSL Moreton District.

The new Pine St hub will provide personalised services from a veterans' advocate and two wellbeing officers.

The Moreton District office will act as the central site for the region's 17 sub branches.

"We've got top line welfare officers - so we're here to help the community," Ms Stanbury said.

The Returned & Services League opened a new branch at North Ipswich on Wednesday. Jock Henderson and Bernie Kington. Rob Williams

People who have not serviced in the defence force will also be welcomed.

"If anybody walks in off the street here for help, we'll help them," she said.

"I'm in the chair and I've said to my people, anybody that walks in there, whatever they want, we'll help if we can.

"A lot of the members feel that because they haven't had qualifying service, which is overseas service, they can't get help, and that's wrong.

"They've worn the uniform, they're under the flag, for heaven's sake if they're in strife we'll help them and their families."

RSL Queensland President Stewart Cameron also attended the opening of the office.