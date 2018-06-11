Work license granted to drug-driving lighting technician

IN COURT: Simon Hourigan pleaded guilty to drug driving at Willowbank on March 17.

BEING caught drink driving or driving when drugs still remain in your system, continues to take its toll on people and their families, especially getting to and from work, or even taking kids to their sports.

Not all offenders are eligible for a restricted work licence.

Luckily for self-employed festival lighting technician Simon Hourigan from Big Look Lighting who travels at all hours and needs his licence to get to gigs, festivals and concerts - he was granted one.

Hourigan, 31, from Camp Hill, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Willowbank on March 17 after police intercepted the Jeep Patriot he was driving.

Cannabis was detected in his saliva. He sought a 24 hours work licence.

The lighting technician was fined $350 and lost his licence for two months.

He was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Kereama Solomon McCaskill, 37, from Woodridge, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Biggera Waters on December 11, 2017. McCaskill was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Dane Carl Shaughnessy, 20, from Camira, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Springfield on May 18. He lost his licence for six months.

Dean Andrew Bell, 23, from Harrisville, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Churchill on March 16 with a blood-alcohol content of .084. Fined $500, his licence was disqualified for two months.

Shaun Leslie Brady, 38, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) at Yamanto on April 5 and driving unlicensed when SPER suspended. "I just made a bad decision,” Brady told the court. Fined $600, he lost his licence for four months.

Benjamin John Brunsden, 39, from Boronia Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Raceview on April 30. "I've been smoking 25 years. I made a mistake. I'm trying to book myself into rehabilitation. I've made a change,” he told the court. Fined $650, Brunsden lost his licence for three months.

Brett Raymond Franklin, 41, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) at Bundamba on April 8 when on a probationary licence. Fined $500, he was disqualified three months.

Garry Leonard Gough, 55, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on April 26. Fined $500, Gough lost his licence for six months.

Pennie Maria Hoye, 42, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gailes on April 22. She lost her licence for one month and fined $300.

Rebecca Kathryn Murray, 51, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on April 24. Fined $350 and disqualified two months, Murray received a restricted licence for work.

Marzena Romanski, 38, from Springfield Lakes, was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on May 7.

Matthew Allan Gordon Smith, 34, from Peak Crossing, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on March 29. He lost his licence for three months and was fined $550.

Bernard Andre Spanner, 46, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on April 26. Fined $700, his licence was disqualified for seven months.

Raymond John Tonkin, 41, from Goodna, was fined $400 and disqualified three months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on May 5 and driving unlicensed. "I had a few drinks at a work lunch,” Tonkin told the magistrate.

Sahraya Fairley O'Connor, 36, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Chuwar on March 23. Fined $400, she lost her licence for six months.

Gregory Hartley Stephens, 55, from Dundas, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.050) on Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale on March 21 when on a probationary licence.

He was supposed to have zero alcohol in his system.

Stephens was fined $550 and lost his licence for three months. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted his prior offences, saying this was the lowest alcohol reading he'd ever been convicted on.

Barry James Reid, 31, from Basin Pocket, was fined $350 and disqualified one month after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on April 10.