Work finally scheduled for busy Ipswich highway

COMING SOON: The Brisbane Valley Highway will receive $14.4 million for a safety upgrade.

COMING SOON: The Brisbane Valley Highway will receive $14.4 million for a safety upgrade.

THE notorious Brisbane Valley Highway is to receive more than $14 million for an upgrade, a project that will support 16 jobs.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the upgrade over almost 14 kilometres would focus on areas identified as high risk.

"Since my time on Somerset Council, my focus has been on upgrading the Brisbane Valley Highway and following that persistence we're a step closer to seeing that delivered,” Mr Madden said.

"The aim of the planned $14.4 million in improvements to the Brisbane Valley Highway is reducing the risk of serious injury and fatalities.

"Any loss of life on our roads is a tragedy and, in most cases, completely preventable.”

Works planned from the Warrego Highway to Fernvale include wide centreline treatments to deliver more separation between vehicles and the installation of guardrails.

Several intersections will also be improved and, dedicated turn lanes added.

"Police presence is also an important component of lowering risk on our roads,” Mr Madden said.

"That's why safety improvements for the Brisbane Valley Highway will also include road-widening works for new police enforcement bays.”

Mr Madden said the upgrade was part of the State Government's $900 million commitment to road safety over the next four years.

"Road trauma results in far-reaching economic, social and emotional costs on local communities, so it makes sense to prioritise works on those parts of Queensland's road network with the highest risk,” he said.

Work will begin in the 2020-2021 financial year.