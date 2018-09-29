Work expected to start soon on $170m military site

WORKS: Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart and State Development Minister Cameron Dick get a close look at the Boxer CRV.

WORKS: Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart and State Development Minister Cameron Dick get a close look at the Boxer CRV. Rob Williams

WORK on Ipswich's game-changing military vehicle centre of excellence is expected to begin before the year's end.

Watpac has been appointed managing contractor to build the $170million Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence for Rheinmetall Defence Australia at Redbank.

An announcement about the start date of works is expected to be made within weeks.

Building works are expected to begin by the end of the year and the facility completed by the end of 2020.

Construction of the Rheinmetall facility will support 300 jobs each year over two years.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the Redbank centre would be Rheinmetall's largest presence outside of Germany.

"It will serve as a regional hub with an expected program of continuous design, manufacture and support for up to 5000 military vehicles across Australia and the Asia Pacific," he said.

"It will be an industrial hub of research and development which will support an average of around 300 direct jobs during the two years of construction and many more ongoing highly-skilled jobs once operational, which is a great economic boost for the local area."

"Now that the final contract has been signed between Rheinmetall and the Commonwealth Government, our government is looking forward to this job-generating project commencing in Redbank."

A weapons firing range, rooftop laser-testing facility and an off-road vehicle testing track will be built.