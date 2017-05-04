24°
News

Truckies work diaries and 'draconian penalties' under fire

4th May 2017 8:44 AM Updated: 9:33 AM
STRONG OPINIONS: Is the National Driver Work Diary out of date in the age of technology or not needed at all?
STRONG OPINIONS: Is the National Driver Work Diary out of date in the age of technology or not needed at all?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A READER poll published by Big Rigs has shown overwhelming support for the idea that Queensland joins Western Australia and the Northern Territory with a more flexible approach to fatigue management.

The poll demonstrated a unanimous dissatisfaction with the work diary system.

An unprecedented vote from more than 1000 respondents has answered in the affirmative to the question:

Should Queensland join WA and the NT to withdraw as a signatory of the National Heavy Vehicle Law and partially deregulate the fatigue management regime?

The results of the poll were 98% replying yes to the question and 2% not agreeing, and in the age of social media this is as close a poll could get to a unanimous decision.

The poll came about after Big Rigs was approached many times by truck operators who say larger states such as Queensland would be better off running under the systems used in WA and the NT.

In these jurisdictions the onus is on industry, in consultation with government, to manage fatigue with flexible regimes.

Work diaries and the draconian penalty systems around them were what most concerned the pollrespondents.

The results of the poll were statistically significant and while Big Rigs does not take a position either side in the debate, it is the responsibility of the publication to publish the results.

These results can best be told through the following poll responses that reflect the attitudes from dozens of comments. All these respondents have supplied their full names but we will stick to first names as they make their feelings known.

Jeff says he is all for regulation and making the highways safe for all road users but "I continually see circumstances where my drivers have to pull over for a continuous seven-hour rest break when they are not tired. They sit for the seven hours and can't sleep. Then when it's time to go, they feel tired. With all the new fatigue detecting technology available, surely there is a better solution".

Myron thinks regulated journey times would be a better approach. "Brisbane to Townsville is approximately 1200km and there should be a minimum travel time of two days. There would be no pressure to beat the clock and to do the kilometres to make the money." He said this may cause an increase in costs in products but would deliver safer roads.

Russell doesn't think work diaries will ever be dumped in Queensland because "they raise too much revenue". He agrees there needs to be some sort of control but "the rules definitely need changing".

He says the prescribed 24-hour cycle with a forced seven-hour break whether you are tired or not is not working: "99% of us are grown-up people, we're not out there to kill ourselves or the rest of the community. We have all got family to come home to."

Dave reckons professional drivers should be allowed to use their allocated work hours as suits them. "In a 24-hour period this would eliminate working when tired and resting when not tired. The fact that there are 24 or more pages at the front of a log book to explain its use is ridiculous."

Gary says a driver will get more fatigued waiting to unload or when roadworks are scheduled during peak hours without any viable alternate routes. "There's a whole plethora of issues that need to be addressed and managers and regulators have absolutely no idea."

Phil says most drivers know their body clock. "I always know when to grab some time (to rest) and if I'm unable to do so I know I need a special effort to keep alert for that hour or so."

Darren agrees the work diary should be dumped and suggests "all heavy vehicles should be off the road between 11pm and 5am when out of a capital city unless you have a permit to run at night".

Sharon says all the work diary does is restrict drivers to know for themselves when they need to pull up. "When you can be be fined due to a mistake in the spelling of a place name etc, it's not fair on the drivers. It isn't the work diary that will fix fatigue issues, it's the companies that expect too much from the drivers."

Craig believes the work diary system should be dumped and says "why does Big Rigs have to ask this question? The government c**ks don't listen to us".

Karen cuts straight to the point. "I feel a burn the book day is coming up! Should have happened years ago."

So what does all this mean? Big Rigs did not set the poll up to quantify accurate statistics, rather it opened a channel for people in the road transport industry to express themselves.

It is not this newspaper's role to set itself up as an arbiter of opinion but it can be a platform for opinions to be expressed.

If nothing else this exercise shows an overwhelming and passionate response to the question posed.

It is up to government and policy makers to ask themselves some hard questions: Did they really capture the feeling from the road when making changes in legislation?

And most of all, did they get it right when it comes to safety issues?

Seems to be that a lot of people don't think so.

Big Rigs

Topics:  fatigue management queensland reader poll western australia

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Mayor has China solution to Redbank Plains rail line

CHINESE WHISPERS: Paul Pisasale is set to investigate a partnership with a giant Chinese construction company to build the railway extension to Redbank Plains.

Pisasale's plan to get extension done with construction giant's help

Dedicated paediatric unit re-opens in July

Ipswich General Hospital. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

Dedicated paediatric unit re-opens in July

Rosewood woman hits 100-years

Margaret Smith, 17

A century of life loving the land

Local Partners

Honk parade will celebrate city's love of motorcars

1913 Model T Ford with historic Ipswich links one of more than 100

Sister city Nantou shares the love in Ipswich

WELCOME: Nantou County Deputy Governor Chen Jeng-Sheng (centre) and Cr Warren Chang (right) and Mayor Paul Pisasale celebrate the Sister City bond.

Business, student exchanges to flow...and maybe even the beer

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

FIREWORKS: Top three places to see 'spectacular' display

BIG BANG: The Ipswich Festival will kick off with the Fire on the River fireworks show.

FIRE on the River will kick off Ipswich Festival tomorrow

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

Large Block On CBD Fringe

7 Omar Street, West Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This Queenslander home sits on over 1200sqm on the western fringe of the Ipswich CBD. Extensive renovations have combined the colonial charm, with a modern vibe.

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

8 ACRES (3.36Ha) PRIME VACANT LAND in High Demand Growth Corridor

23 - 31 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

Residential Land OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle ... Offers Over...

OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle or development potential sitting in the heart of the...

BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME DEVELOPMENT LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 Offers Over...

Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or Lifestyle land with genuine SIX BEDROOM HOME plus SHED plus STABLES plus PROPOSAL PLANS for DEVELOPMENT Rare...

GREAT UNIT LIFESTYLE

6/15 Cardross Street, Yeerongpilly 4105

House 2 2 2 $409,000

When purchasing a unit the location should be a key factor when choosing the right one to cater for your day to day needs. This great roomy unit is located in the...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!