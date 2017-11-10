External investigators probe Ipswich hospital bullying

FINAL SAY: The report from consultants Livingstones into workplace culture at the Acute Mental Health Unit.

THE investigation into bullying at one unit inside Ipswich Hospital has finished.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service hired an external company to conduct a review into workplace bullying and culture at the Acute Mental Health Unit (AMHU), following a QT story.

The external reviewers, Livingstones, put forward 17 recommendations for change after interviewing 68 staff.

Those recommendations include; ensuring there is clear leadership in the unit, that staff are qualified in mental health and ensuring the staff to patient ratio is appropriate.

The reviewers also recommended ensuring all recruitment and disciplinary processes were transparent, and undertaken in line with policy.

But the immediate priority, as outlined by the consultants, was to address "the instability in staffing" by recruiting experienced staff and mental health specialists, and limiting casual roles.

The investigation into the AMHU came after a whistleblower alleged extreme bullying and harassment was rife within the AMHU unit.

Their claims were supported by extensive documents, official complaints and internal emails showing senior management agreed there was a workplace culture issue.

In June, West Moreton engaged Livingstones consultants which then interviewed 68 staff, who volunteered to take part in the confidential process.

West Moreton declined to provide the consultant's final report into AMHU, following the review.

But the QT has obtained a copy of the executive summary which outlines five key issues, raised by the staff, affecting the unit.

Those issues include a lack of permanent and appropriately skilled staff, a lack of leadership, a lack of effective communication, concerns around safety, and the perception the unit operates in defined "cliques" creating disunity.

A key feature of the review was to determine if a culture of workplace bullying existed within the AMHU unit.

According to the reviewers, the majority of staff interviewed stated they had not been the subject of workplace bullying.

"Overwhelmingly, staff welcomed the review and participated in an open and constructive manner," the report's summary states.

"Most staff did not agree with the public portrayal of the workplace as currently having a bullying culture albeit that they accepted that this may have been accurate in the past."

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has already taken some action following the review including making appointments to stabilise the senior nursing leadership team, changing workplace practices and improving access to staff training.

West Moreton's Mental Health Executive Director Dr Leanne Geppert said West Moreton Hospital and Health Service takes the welfare of its employees very seriously.

"We treat all allegations of bullying and harassment extremely seriously. Staff can be confident that they can raise any concerns without fear of retribution," Dr Geppert said.

"When staff members did raise concerns about bullying and harassment in the Acute Mental Health Unit (AMHU), we worked with them and with our union partners on how to address those concerns.

A similar review process is now underway at a different unit, Alcohol and Other Drugs Services (AODS), sparked by a joint staff complaint.

