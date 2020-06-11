Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Extended family has paid tribute to passionate Indigenous health advocate and nurse Priscilla Mcfadzean (second from left) who was allegedly murdered by her son.
Extended family has paid tribute to passionate Indigenous health advocate and nurse Priscilla Mcfadzean (second from left) who was allegedly murdered by her son.
Crime

Nurse killed in ‘horrific’ attack is mourned by family

by Peter Carruthers
11th Jun 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTENDED family has paid tribute to a passionate indigenous health advocate and successful nurse tragically slain in her own home this week.

Priscilla Mcfadzean, 76, was found dead on Tuesday, her son Sarde Mcfadzean, 43, was charged with her "horrific" murder yesterday.

Brother-in-law John Thomas said it was a heartbreaking end to the life of an indigenous woman's success story.

"It's very sad and very tragic," he said.

Indigenous health advocate and nurse Priscilla Mcfadzean (second from left) is being remembered as committed health professional.
Indigenous health advocate and nurse Priscilla Mcfadzean (second from left) is being remembered as committed health professional.

Originally from Thursday Island, Ms Mcfadzean trained as a registered nurse and was the wife of Sydney doctor, Reg Mcfadzean, who died some years ago.

Sarde Mcfadzean's matter was heard briefly in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday when it was adjourned to August.

Outside court, Mr Thomas said Sarde Mcfadzean as a younger man was studying soil science at James Cook University in Townsville when he was badly assaulted on Magnetic Island.

He had a metal plate inserted in his skull and has suffered ever since.

A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody following the death of a 76-year-old woman at a Woree address. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody following the death of a 76-year-old woman at a Woree address. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Mr Thomas said Ms Mcfadzean was highly professional in her job, which included a stint with Queensland Health.

But it had not been without adversity.

"She had a few obstacles to put up with and she never deserved this," he said.

The keen gardener loved growing orchids and was considering commercial propagation when living in Townsville, Mr Thomas said.

"She was a good person and more recent times she was more of a hermit. But she was a nice person. " Mr Thomas told the Cairns Post.

In court yesterday no other orders were sought by the prosecution and a brief of evidence will be required by August 5. Mr Mcfadzean was remanded in custody until August 19 during yesterday's court appearance.

Police have requested anyone who may have visited the Windarra St house to come forward with information to assist in the ongoing investigation.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Woree nurse killed in 'horrific' attack mourned by family

crime domestic violence murder priscilla mcfadzean sarde mcfadzean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushland search resumes for missing man

        premium_icon Bushland search resumes for missing man

        News Police hold concerns for Ipswich man, who has not been seen since Tuesday

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News Find out how your postcode fares in unemployment stakes

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure