Words of encouragement for young gun after dramatic tie

Unbeaten Laidley almost completed a remarkable run chase before a tie in their latest Harding-Madsen Shield match. Picture: Gary Reid

STILL in the middle after Laidley's gallant last over run chase, experienced batsman Jason Cubit consoled his young teammate.

Cubit was 38 not out off 35 deliveries when talented batting partner Samson Ryan was run out on the last ball to force a remarkable tie.

The thrilling finale occurred in the latest Harding-Madsen Shield match between Laidley and Northern Brothers Diggers at Bichel Oval.

After Diggers made 8/243 off their 45 overs, Laidley needed 38 off the last four overs to secure victory.

Heading into the final over, the Blue Dogs still required 15 to win.

That's where Cubit and Ryan almost got their team home after middle order batsman Gerard Sippel had scored 68 to keep his team in the game.

Ryan set the tempo with six off the first ball of the final over.

"When he hit that, I thought we were going to win,'' Cubit said.

Ryan then hit a two and a single giving the strike to the experienced Cubit.

The senior batsmen hit a four leaving two runs off the final two deliveries to win.

Cubit scored a single to tie up the scores before Ryan was run out off the last ball.

In about 200 games, Cubit said that was only the third tie he had been involved with.

"It was a good game of cricket,'' he said.

"Brothers Diggers are one of the stronger teams from Toowoomba.

"I thought we bowled and fielded really well.

"We thought 250 was a par score.''

But after tall fast bowler Ryan had smacked 36 runs off 26 deliveries to be feature prominently in the tied tussle, Cubit said his batting partner felt let down.

"He really got us in the game,'' Cubit said.

"He hit probably three or four sixes. He batted exceptionally at the end.

"He was really disappointed after the game.

"It did feel like we lost because we only needed those two runs off the last two balls but at the same time, he was the one that put us in that position to tie.

"He was really the catalyst for us being in that position that we were able to tie the game so I just said to him 'not to be too disappointed'.''

Laidley batsman Jason Cubit

Back in the first division side after a break, left-handed former opening batsman Cubit summed up the situation perfectly.

"We were never thinking tie. We wanted to win,'' Cubit said.

"But that's just the way it worked out.

"A tie was probably in some ways a fair result because we were probably behind the eight-ball a lot of the time in the last eight overs.

"The run rate climbed a little bit. We had a pretty good second last over as well.

"I think we needed about 25 off the last two overs.

"To get 14 off the last over to tie was pretty good.''

Cubit praised Samson and his brother Jem for giving Laidley "an extra dimension'' with the ball.

"And Samson batting too, it's the first time I've ever seen him bat,'' Cubit said.

"I was really impressed with the way he hit the ball.''

Laidley recruit Samson Ryan batting for Grammar Blazers in the recent Darling Downs Bush Bash League T20 competition. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Laidley remained unbeaten after Saturday's dramatic tie.

Their clash with competition leaders Wests in a fortnight is most likely the game that will determine this year's Harding-Madsen Shield victor.

However, Centrals kept their hopes of contesting the Ipswich final alive by recovering from a perilous position to beat Northsiders at Keith Sternberg Oval.

After restricting the Tigers to 8/163, Centrals were in trouble at 3/12 before opener Tim Weber (63) joined with Caleb Risson (43) to rescue their side.

Centrals finished 8/166 to win with 52 balls to spare.

Left-arm Northsiders bowler Kev Cumming was a handful early in the innings with his accurate medium pacers. Cumming finished with 3/28 off his 10 overs.

Callum Wilton was also threatening with 3/40 off his 10 overs.

Had Northsiders won, they could have put pressure on Centrals in the battle to be Ipswich's second placed team behind Laidley.

The unofficial points are: Wests 64, Laidley 62, Diggers 53, Centrals 45, Thunder 44, Mets 34, Northsiders 29, Highfields 19, Redbacks 17, Brothers 13, Uni 13, Souths 4.

In the other weekend matches, Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder beat Toowoomba Highflields by five wickets.

Thunder opener Jacob Anderson was 103 not out, anchoring his team's successful 5/188 run chase.

The South East Redbacks defeated Toowoomba Southern Districts by four wickets.

Toowoomba University beat Ipswich Brothers by 129 runs.

STATE OF PLAY

Harding Madsen Shield

Laidley District v Northern Brothers Diggers at Bichel Oval

Diggers Innings

L. Reen c G.Sippel b Dean 4 (8)

B. Anderson c G. Sippel b J. Ryan 33 (40)

K. Glass c Welsh b S. Ryan 87 (105)

C. Hall b Dean 2 (8)

C. Walker c G. Sippel b Dean 0 (4)

D. Nitschke b M. Sippel 83 (93)

K. Gibbs b S. Ryan 9 (8)

B. Smith not out 5 (4)

C. Philip c Welsh b M.Sippel 2 (3)

Extras (1b 3lb 11w 3nb) 18

Total (45ov) 8/243

FoW: 13, 46, 60, 62, 215, 233, 241, 243

Bowling: Liam Dean 10/3/38/3; Jem Ryan 7/0/40/1; Samson Ryan 8/0/46/1; Michael Sippel 8/1/39/2; Tom Sippel 8/0/47/0; Alex Welsh 4/0/29/0.

Laidley Innings

Chris Wilson c Philip b Bradford 0 (2)

Tom Sippel c Hall b Bradford 10 (11)

Alex Welsh c Hall b Bradford 43 (80)

Michael Sippel c Hall b Smith 16 (45)

Gerard Sippel b Anderson 68 (74)

Jason Cubit not out 38 (35)

Samson Ryan run out (Hall) 36 (26)

Extras (11lb 18w 3nb) 32

Total (45ov) 6/243

FoW: 0, 16, 69, 133, 179, 243

Bowling: K. Bradford 9/0/50/3; B. Smith 9/1/54/1; J. Hudson 4/3/6/0; B. Anderson 10/0/44/1; K. Gibbs 6/0/35/0; C. Philip 3/0/14/0; K. Glass 4/0/29/0.

Match tied

Northsiders Tigers v Central Districts at Sternberg Oval

Northsiders Innings

Nathan Fisher c Koch b Jones 23 (58)

Caleb Doyle c Barrett b Vellacott 19 (49)

Corey Flood c Abbott b Jones 3 (19)

Nick Verrenkamp c Osborne b Vellacott 5 (13)

Stephen Humphreys b Jones 3 (4)

Shane Krings c Osborne b Vellacott 17 (14)

Zach Fisher b Jones 0 (4)

Dom Salton not out 31 (62)

Steve Doyle c Jones b Koch 26 (37)

Kevin Cumming not out 21 (9)

Extras (3lb 12w) 15

Total (45ov) 8/163

FoW: 48, 50, 56, 60, 60, 60, 79, 134

Bowling: Alex Dell 5/2/24/0; Michael Abbott 7/0/23/0; Lachlan Vellacott 10/0/51/3; Wayne Jones 10/4/7/4; Brendan Ashton 7/0/31/0; Jamie Koch 6/0/24/1.

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones c Krings b Cumming 4 (14)

Tim Weber c Flood b Wilton 63 (78)

Lachlan Vellacott c N. Fisher b Wilton 4 (2)

Luke Barrett c Krings b Wilton 0 (3)

Caleb Risson lbw Cumming 43 (72)

David Lyall c Humphreys b Salton 20 (26)

Braydon Osborne b Cumming 0 (4)

Michael Abbott not out 10 (16)

Jamie Koch c Cumming b Salton 0 (3)

Alex Dell not out 4(6)

Extras (4lb 14w) 18

Total (36.2ov) 8/166

FoW: 7, 12, 12, 121, 136, 149, 151, 162

Bowling: Kevin Cumming 10/2/38/3; Callum Wilton 10/1/40/3; Dom Salton 8.2/2/35/2; Steve Doyle 2/0/16/0; Steve Humphreys 3/0/22/0; Zach Fisher 4/1/15/0.

Centrals win by two wickets and 52 balls to spare.

Highfields Railways v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Highfields

Highfields Innings

R. Sutton c M. Raine b Sefont 48 (93)

J. Porter c M. Raine b Sefont 13 (37)

M. Kelly c Armstrong b Sefont 0 (10)

C. Galvin lbw Mitchell 5 (5)

B. Galvin b Mitchell 0 (1)

B. Woolacott c Schmidt b T. Anderson 56 (54)

J. Marsh not out 31 (56)

P. Geldenhuis c Armstrong b Coleman 1 (5)

B. Anderson c M. Raine b Schmidt 18 (10)

L. Wildman not out 0 (1)

Extras (2lb 11w 2nb) 15

Total (45ov) 8/187

FoW: 51, 60, 68, 68, 74, 152, 158, 186

Bowling: Patrick Schmidt 10/0/35/1; Ray Coleman 10/0/49/1; Lucas Sefont 8/0/34/3; Darrin Mitchell 10/5/17/2; Nick Raine 4/0/34/0; Todd Anderson 3/0/16/1.

Thunder Innings

Jacob Anderson not out 103 (106)

Todd Anderson c&b Geldenhuis 14 (15)

Tobias Nugter c Wildman b Geldenhuis 7 (17)

Mitchell Raine c Anderson b Geldenhuis 4 (5)

Nick Raine c ? b Geldenhuis 10 (8)

Aaron Nugter b Geldenhuis 26 (43)

Braydon Armstrong not out 10 (12)

Extras (2lb 11w 1nb) 14

Total (34.1ov) 5/188

FoW: 60, 80, 94, 112, 156

Bowling: T. Hughes 5/1/19/0; L. Wildman 3/0/42/0; P. Geldenhuis 10/0/54/5; C. Galvin 10/1/47/0; B. Woolacott 6.1/0/24/0

Thunder win by 5 wickets with 65 balls to spare.

Brothers v University at USQ

University Innings

T. Wilson c Griffiths b Towne 0

J. Bidgood c Bilyj b Vasta 6

A. Taylor lbw R. Griffiths 56

H. Shah run out (R. Griffiths) 107

N. Brown not out 68

M. Bourke c Walker b Conway 2

D. Sullivan b Conway 14

J. Crosby st Sarra b Conway 5

J. Littleproud not out 0

Extras (3b 3lb 15w) 21

Total (45ov) 7/278

FoW: 1, 14, 162, 186, 190, 238, 259

Bowling: Paddy Towne 7/0/66/1; Xavier Vasta 7/1/36/1; Lachlan Bilyj 6/0/40/0; Craig Mackay 10/2/49/0; Regan Griffiths 10/0/46/1; Mick Conway 5/0/36/3.

Brothers Innings

Faraz Khan c ? b Littleproud 24

Regan Griffiths c Littleproud b Fry 0

Xavier Vasta c Taylor b Brown 14

Craig Mackay lbw Brown 0

Jacob Sarra c ? b Brown 2

Lachlan Griffiths b Littleproud 35

Hayden Walker b Shah 4

Lachlan Bilyj lbw Shah 0

Mark Sharrad c ? b Fry 40

Paddy Towne c ? b Brown 8

Mick Conway not out 4

Extras (2lb 15w 1nb) 18

Total (41ov) 149

FoW: 3, 22, 22, 31, 69, 77, 77, 104, 145, 149

Bowling: Jacob Fry 7/0/24/2; N. Brown 10/3/23/4; M. Evans 6/0/26/0; J. Littleproud 9/1/29/2

H. Shah 8/1/25/2; M. Bourke 1/0/20/0.

Uni win by 129 runs

South East Redbacks v Southern Districts Magpies at Middle Ridge Park

Souths Innings

C. Moodie c ? b Hamilton 21

H. Meikeljohn c ? b Hamilton 14

R. Drummond c ? b Ross 34

R. Toohey c ? b Hoffman 14

B. Barnett b 0

H. Dhillon c 0

T. Glenn c 22

J. Cain c ? b Berg 28

K. Leeson c ? b Hamilton 11

R. Dompayalage c ? b Hamilton 0

C. Barnett not out 0

Extras (1lb 13w 1nb) 15

Total (30.3ov) 166

FoW: 21, 41, 81, 85, 90, 92, 129, 153, 159, 159

Bowling: Daniel Hamilton 4wkts; Shane Ross 1wkt; Kris Hoffman 1wkt; Nick Berg 1 wkt.

Redbacks Innings

Extras (3lb 11w 1nb) 15

Total (36ov) 6/163

Bowling: H. Meikeljohn 6/1/30/1; H. Dhillon 10/3/20/3; C. Barnett 6/1/30/0; T. Glenn 6/1/35/1; R. Dompayalage 3/0/18/1; J. Cain 1/0/5/0; C. Moodie 3/0/16/0; K. Leeson 1/0/6/0.

Redbacks win by 4 wickets and 54 balls to spare

Western District Toowoomba vs Metropolitan Easts at Harristown

Wests Innings

L. Neale c&b Pollock 58 (76)

C. Gillam c Pollock b Elford 12 (15)

Brian May not out 87 (110)

M. Hallas not out 95 (76)

Extras (1b 21w 7nb) 29

Total (45ov) 2/281

FoW: 26, 125

Bowling: M. Elford 10/1/43/1; P. Van Der Kooij 10/0/73/0; K. Tonkin 6/0/59/0; D. Pollock 10/0/53/1; K. Gimbel 4/0/35/0; M. Dennis 5/0/17/0.

Mets Innings

B. Sabburg c May b Hallas 9 (29)

P. Van Der Kooij c&b Brimblecombe 46 (60)

M. Dennis c Hallas b Brimblecombe 51 (92)

D. Pollock c Neale b Brimblecombe 1 (10)

D. Brown c Hallas b Brimblecombe 4 (14)

K. Tonkin b Hallas 2 (7)

B. Lee c May b Brimblecombe 7 (18)

B. Kahler run out (May/Brimblecombe) 0 (7)

K Gimbel c Martin b Brimblecombe 9 (7)

M. Elford not out 0 (0)

Extras (6lb 9w 1nb) 16

Total (35.5ov) 145

FOW: 24, 114, 118, 121, 124, 127, 129, 145 145.

Bowling: Sean McCarthy 7/0/29/0; R. Hoger 7/1/29/1; M. Hallas 8/0/24/2; L Neale 4/0/25/3; C. Brimblecombe 9.3/3/32/6.

Wests win by 136 runs.

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division

Thunder 176 (38.2) - Kel Janke 17 (33), Pete Whelan 34 (49), Toby Janke 43 (21), Jap Singh 25(41), Jai Rose 17 (42); Daniel Warner 2/25(8), Dan Smith 3/29 (8), Billy Johnston 1/17 (5), Anthony Crilly 2.2/1/6/4 defeated Centrals 166 (37.4) - Tom Young 30 (64), Anthony Crilly 10 (17), Kobe Rae 15 (27), Josh Boyle 19 (22), Mathew Burgemeister 14 (33); Liam Harris 2/38 (8), Joel Mitchell 1/27 (8), Nathan Turner 2/29 (8), Jap Singh 4/23 (5.4), Toby Janke 1/6 (2).

Northsiders 3/124 (21.3) - Jamie Hamilton 1/27 (4.3), Scott Lavery 1/1 (1) defeated Brothers 121 (28) - Madhava Rao 38, Josh Ryan 18, Jamie Hamilton 32* Jonathan Bill 26;

3rd Division

Thunder Storm 3/110 (14.5) - Isaac Pal 24 (13), Ben Naish 62* (47); Jason Brennan 1/38 (3), Nev Maroske 2/25 (4) defeated Northsiders 109 (21.2) - Jason Brennan 14 (38), Mitch Harsant 16 (25), Cam Beutel 34 (29), Nev Maroske 19 (18); Isaac Jordan 1/11 (4), Dominick Morgan 1/18 (4), Kynan McDonald 3/20 (5), Luke Morgan 1/26 (3), Chris Sefont 1/8 (1.2).

Laidley 9/323 (37) - Trent Germon 1/50 (6), Jake Boettcher 3/36 (3), David Dalton 3/60 (7), Justin Miller 1/20 (4), Steve Kuhnke 1/30 (4) defeated Bundamba Strollers White 180 (37) - Brian Murphy 28, Luke Boettcher 74, Steve Kuhnke 20.

Thunder 3/104 (12.5) - Mark Hughes 31*, Macauley Rapmund 56* defeated Redbacks 101 - (23.2) - Brent Gill 5.2/0/16/6, Tommy Williams 1/11 (3), Tom Brett 2/23 (4), William Johnstone 1/31 (5).