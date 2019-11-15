Menu
A picture from the RSPCA of the tethered dog.
‘Words fail us’: Tethered dog dies in heat

by Judith Kerr
15th Nov 2019 9:46 AM
THE RSPCA is investigating the death of a Logan dog, which was tethered and unable to reach shade or water.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the dog most likely died of heat stress.

"Words fail us," he said.

"Despite the warnings and despite the help of the media to relay the warnings, some people still aren't listening."

Last year, RSPCA Qld received nearly 1500 calls about dogs being left in hot cars and well over 2000 calls about animals being left with no shade and in some cases no water either.

"If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes."

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die. A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal. It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place. We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over."

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA's 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL.

