'Words are cheap': New CEO's vow to rebuild community trust

NEW chief executive officer Sean Madigan will work to rebuild community trust in the council as he promises to lead a new era of professionalism.

The former Queensland Police detective was endorsed yesterday by councillors to head the Ipswich City Council from May 30.

Mr Madigan is the chief operating officer of the council's Health, Security and Regulatory Services department.

He was selected after a two-month, nationwide recruitment process.

The 18-year public servant said he was "very humbled" by the appointment and pledged to work solely for the people of Ipswich.

"I think it's a city very much on the cusp of greatness and I'm looking forward to the next few years," he said.

"I'm a big believer in the public service and we are here to serve the public."

With criminal charges against several council employees, Mr Madigan acknowledged his internal promotion would be met with trepidation by some people.

"That's understandable. Perception is reality," he said.

"I, as the CEO, I need to build that trust with the community and our organisation needs to rebuild that trust with the community.

"That can only be done through actions, words are cheap."

Ipswich councillors with new chief executive officer Sean Madigan and acting CEO Gary Kellar. Hayden Johnson

Mr Madigan said residents would notice a change in the organisation under his "new era" of leadership in conjunction with Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

"I demand professionalism from the entire organisation, professionalism and leadership and a constructive culture," he said.

"We look after each other and we look after our community."

Mr Madigan said he fully understood the need for "transparency and accountability".

"It's the back of Mayor Antoniolli's agenda as well," he said.

Minutes after being named as the new chief executive officer, Mr Madigan identified the CBD redevelopment as one of the city's large challenges that must be delivered.

"That will bring some real pride back to the city in terms of our central business district," he said.

Mr Madigan will transition into the role, held by acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar.

Mr Kellar, who will depart at the end of the month, has headed the council since October when Jim Lindsay was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Lindsay intends to fight the charges.