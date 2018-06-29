POLL: Should Ipswich council be sacked?

Councillors addressing media at a press conference after revealing they will take the State Government to court.

AFTER another week of headline news coming out of the Ipswich City Council the QT hit the streets to ask residents what they thought of their elected representatives.

We asked: Should the councillors keep their jobs or be removed by the State Government?

Read how six residents responded below.

Carol Darbey: They should be gone. I think we've had enough of them but those who are new, like Dave Martin, I feel sorry for. Cordell Richardson

Lucinda Vantent: No, I kind of like them. Paul Pisasale did a lot of good things for the city and its sad to see where he is now. Cordell Richardson

Michael Dougall: Drain the swamp. They've all got to go and reapply for their jobs. We have to have a clean-up. Cordell Richardson

Fiona Murphy: I think they should and they should be made to reapply for their jobs. Cordell Richardson

Ken Dash: They shouldn't keep their jobs. Corruption is corruption and you don't know the depth of it. We have to have another election. Cordell Richardson