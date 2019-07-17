Woorabinda woman stuns Aussie music scene and climbs charts

BLACK PRIVILEGE: Woorabinda woman Miiesha was named as Triple J Unearthed's Feature Artist of the Week last week

SMOOTH yet fierce is one of the ways Woorabinda's rising star Miiesha's debut single Black Privilege has been described by a new well-earned bevy of awestruck fans.

The powerful song made waves after its release on Triple J Unearthed on June 9, and has gained attention from music-lovers across the country.

Black Privilege is now number eight on the National Indigenous Music Charts.

The song is a voice for the people, sung with rawness, vulnerability and strength by the proud 20-year-old Pitjantjatjara/Torres Strait Islander woman who began her musical journey by singing for her family and community at just eight years old.

Last week, Miiesha was named as Triple J Unearthed's Feature Artist of the Week.

With lines like "it's the way they know me before they have asked my name", "it's having skin like armour, thick enough to hold the pain", Miiesha shines a light on what it is like growing up in a predominately Indigenous community and the attitudes and stereotypes her community faces.

"How can someone forgive what the other don't admit? Tell me how to explain what you were taught to forget? How the wounds gonna heal when attacks aint over yet?"

Powerful lines pierce through the smooth, sultry tones of the song, like a bleeding heart pleading for compassion and understanding.

Such is the power of Miiesha's music - to inspire, unnerve and move with emotion whilst providing an unflinching and unapologetic spotlight on the struggles Indigenous communities face.

Despite a lack of facilities in Woorabinda to cater to her music ambitions, the songwriter has not been held back, having supported musicians like Baker Boy, Briggs and Adrian Eagle and performed at Vanfest.

Reviews

Tommy Faith: "This lances through me like a surgical knife but with none of that same medical sterility. This is full of bacteria and life, suffering and lived experience channelled through one hell of a voice. Miiesha is gonna make waves."

Beniah Colbourn: "Everything about this is stunning and amazing. Very much looking forward to hearing more from Miiesha."

All The Colours: "I love it when a track pushes you through it and shows you tiny gems. 'Survival aint that beautiful' as the chords change. Beautiful song writing."

DRMNGNOW: "There is a stunning wave of incredible First Nations music sweeping across this sacred land. This is a perfect case in point. Miiesha has made her mark straight away with this one. What a special ethereal piece. Thank you sister.

