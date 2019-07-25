Woolworths responds to shock discovery from Brassall store

A screenshot of an apparent original post by Mick O'Grady and Hannah Parsons about finding a needle in an orange from Woolworths at Brassall.

AN IMAGE of a needle stuck through a Woolworths orange has circulated wildly on Ipswich Facebook groups in the past 48 hours.

A screenshot of a post Mick O'Grady and partner Hannah Parsons was shared extensively.

"Just a heads up everyone. We (bought) a bag of oranges from Brassall Woolies. I just cut open an orange and we have found a needle in our orange :o please can everyone check their fruit before eating.”

The QT has attempted to contact the pair to no avail. However a Woolworths spokesperson has confirmed they received the report from customers.

"At Woolworths we take food safety and quality very seriously,” a spokesperson said.

"We've seen the customer's report and we're looking into the matter in line with established procedures.

"We're unaware of any other customer reports of a similar nature at this time.”