Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screenshot of an apparent original post by Mick O'Grady and Hannah Parsons about finding a needle in an orange from Woolworths at Brassall.
A screenshot of an apparent original post by Mick O'Grady and Hannah Parsons about finding a needle in an orange from Woolworths at Brassall. Contributed
News

Woolworths responds to shock discovery from Brassall store

Navarone Farrell
by
25th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IMAGE of a needle stuck through a Woolworths orange has circulated wildly on Ipswich Facebook groups in the past 48 hours.

A screenshot of a post Mick O'Grady and partner Hannah Parsons was shared extensively.

"Just a heads up everyone. We (bought) a bag of oranges from Brassall Woolies. I just cut open an orange and we have found a needle in our orange :o please can everyone check their fruit before eating.

The QT has attempted to contact the pair to no avail. However a Woolworths spokesperson has confirmed they received the report from customers.

"At Woolworths we take food safety and quality very seriously,” a spokesperson said.

"We've seen the customer's report and we're looking into the matter in line with established procedures.

"We're unaware of any other customer reports of a similar nature at this time.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council selects acting CEO after shock resignation

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council selects acting CEO after shock resignation

    Council News The CEO's resignation was tendered at a closed-door meeting of councillors this month.

    • 25th Jul 2019 12:43 PM
    • 1 GaryD17160
    Council tells state to collect its own levies

    premium_icon Council tells state to collect its own levies

    News Lockyer Valley Regional Council has lashed the state government.

    • 25th Jul 2019 12:38 PM
    AIC rugby league to be livestreamed

    AIC rugby league to be livestreamed

    Rugby League The next crop of rugby league stars will be on display this weekend.

    Woman 'disgusted' to find dead dog dumped on Table Top

    premium_icon Woman 'disgusted' to find dead dog dumped on Table Top

    News 'To say I’m disgusted would be an understatement'