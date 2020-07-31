Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woolworths encourages shoppers in Springfield to mask-up

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
31st Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Yesterday supermarket giant Woolworths announced that with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in NSW and southeast Queensland, customers, teams and visitors across all Woolworths Group stores and sites will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings from Monday 3 August.

Full list of stores where face masks will be encouraged:

- Orion Springfield Central

- Brookwater

- Browns Plains

- Browns Plains Westpoint

- Chatswood Hills

- Park Ridge

- Springwood

- Sunnybank

The advice to wear face masks by customers and employees while in Woolworths is not mandatory and according to a Woolworths' representative, customers will not be turned away or denied service at this point if they enter the store without a mask.

"It's not mandatory but we are encouraging people to wear masks while at Woolworths," the representative said.

"We won't be denying service at this point as such if people are not wearing face masks."

The response from the supermarket giant comes off the heals of news a woman with coronavirus symptoms dined at Orion Springfield Central at Peak Thai on Sunday 26 July.

coronavirusipswich facemasks woolworths springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former pizza joint awaits new foodie business

        premium_icon Former pizza joint awaits new foodie business

        Business A Lockyer Valley shop is empty, ready for a new business to bring it back to life.

        How much council has spent in waste court challenges

        premium_icon How much council has spent in waste court challenges

        Council News Check out a map of where new landfill sites could be going.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites