Woolworths encourages shoppers in Springfield to mask-up

Yesterday supermarket giant Woolworths announced that with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in NSW and southeast Queensland, customers, teams and visitors across all Woolworths Group stores and sites will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings from Monday 3 August.

Full list of stores where face masks will be encouraged:

- Orion Springfield Central

- Brookwater

- Browns Plains

- Browns Plains Westpoint

- Chatswood Hills

- Park Ridge

- Springwood

- Sunnybank

The advice to wear face masks by customers and employees while in Woolworths is not mandatory and according to a Woolworths' representative, customers will not be turned away or denied service at this point if they enter the store without a mask.

"It's not mandatory but we are encouraging people to wear masks while at Woolworths," the representative said.

"We won't be denying service at this point as such if people are not wearing face masks."

The response from the supermarket giant comes off the heals of news a woman with coronavirus symptoms dined at Orion Springfield Central at Peak Thai on Sunday 26 July.