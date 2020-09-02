Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
News

Woolworths deep cleans after virus case visits store

Paige Ashby
2nd Sep 2020 1:22 PM

WOOLWORTHS Yamanto completed a deep clean last night after it was informed a customer who visisted the store over the weekend had tested positive to coronavirus.

The store issued a customer notice informing shoppers the positive case had been at the store on Sunday, August 30 between 11:45am and 12:15pm.

“As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight on Tuesday,” store manager James de Pierrie wrote.

“The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are talking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores.”

Shoppers who attended the store on Sunday and become unwell over the next two weeks have been urged to contact the Department of Health hotline on 180 020 080.

Anyone with any relevant coronavirus symptoms should get a test and isolate while waiting for results.

More to come.

coroanvirusipswich woolworths yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

        Premium Content Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

        News Queensland recorded two new cases overnight, an Ipswich student and a healthcare worker in her 30s

        Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

        Premium Content Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

        Rugby League NRL premiers grab two of Cup's most promising players

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 12:02 PM
        New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

        Premium Content New $2.8m eco-tourism campground in national park

        Environment An innovative new $2.8m eco-tourism campground operated by the famed O’Reilly’s...