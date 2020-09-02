Woolworths deep cleans after virus case visits store

WOOLWORTHS Yamanto completed a deep clean last night after it was informed a customer who visisted the store over the weekend had tested positive to coronavirus.

The store issued a customer notice informing shoppers the positive case had been at the store on Sunday, August 30 between 11:45am and 12:15pm.

“As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight on Tuesday,” store manager James de Pierrie wrote.

“The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are talking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores.”

Shoppers who attended the store on Sunday and become unwell over the next two weeks have been urged to contact the Department of Health hotline on 180 020 080.

Anyone with any relevant coronavirus symptoms should get a test and isolate while waiting for results.

More to come.