Woolworths begins countdown to plastic bag ban

IF you are a regular customer to Woolworths at Beaudesert, you are sure to notice some changes in store.

Customers will this week begin to notice in-store reminders to bring their own reusable bags, as the supermarket prepares to go single-use plastic bag free nationally from June 20.

There is increased signage in-store and at checkouts reminding customers of upcoming ban.

Across Australia this will see the removal of 3.2 billion lightweight plastic bags from circulation each year.

Woolworths Beaudesert Store Manager Carissa Toohey said they wanted to give their customers a heads up about the incoming changes.

"At Woolworths we are committed to listening to our customers and also doing the right thing for the environment. We are proud to be able to help create a greener future for Australia with our customers by removing single-use plastic bags from our store from June 20," she said.

"We appreciate that it will be a big change for our customers and will do what we can to support them through the transition to make it as smooth and simple as possible."

"Our local team members will chat with customers regularly to ensure they know about the upcoming change and the various options available, as well as sharing tips on how to remember to bring reusable bags when shopping

"We know our customers will have their own ways of remembering bags and we look forward to hearing how they are planning for the change as well."

Woolworths Beaudesert will be talking to customers to remind them about the upcoming change to ban single-use plastic bags. Contributed

Customers will have the option to bring in their own bags or will have access to purchase a range of reusable bag options starting from 15 cents.

Planet Ark CEO Paul Klymenko said "Woolworths' move will have a really positive impact on our environment and we're confident the local community will embrace it".

"Single-use plastic bags have become a huge problem for Australia's oceans and waterways where they cause significant harm to marine life, such as turtles and whales. They also don't breakdown in landfill and require significant resources to manufacture in the first place," Mr Kylmenko said.

"Experience in countries like the UK and Ireland shows that the introduction of small charges on plastic bags can end up reducing plastic bag usage by up to 85 per cent as locals embrace reusable alternatives.

"This is a real win for the environment."