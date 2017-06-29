REVEALED: Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

THE TRANSFORMATION of the North Ipswich woollen mills building will proceed with the announcement in the Ipswich City Council budget that $1 million will be allocated to its restoration.

The heritage listed building, built in 1890 as the Queensland Woollen Mills, is owned by Ipswich City Council.

The council has engaged consultants who have determined the building is unstable due to ground movement, damaged by termites and the structure at risk unless remedial action is taken.

The council has called for tenders which close on July 4 to restore the building, for the most part, to its original architectural form, and an eventual re-use.

In his budget speech Acting Mayor Paul Tully said that once restored and structurally sound the building's proposed uses "include an arts and cultural precinct, food, beverage, markets and performances spaces".

Division 5 councillor Wayne Wendt said the funding would restore an historic building that was in a worse condition than was originally thought.

He said there were also plans to link a variety of precincts in the area.

"We've had some assessments done of the facility itself and we are in the middle of a wider planning study to work out not only how we can use the building but how it can also fit in with the North Ipswich Reserve and North Ipswich precinct in general," he said.

"That would be with bike access and paths from Riverlink and more paths around to Cribb Park where the Norths rugby league play.

"But we have to make the building safe and functional before we can proceed with any long term plan about who is going to use it and how we are going to use it.

"$1 million doesn't sound like much but it is a lot of money to get people in there to sure up some of the foundations, remove asbestos related material, fix glazing, doors, fixtures and security."

There is real potential with the building and precinct to turn it into a state-of-the-art cultural space as has already been done with Fire Station 101 in the digital sphere.

Lost Ipswich administrator Greg 'Jacko' Lyons has welcomed the council's move and said his organisation wanted to see the building restored and then used for a worthwhile purpose.

"All of a sudden an iconic building that was here will be used for something and will not be left derelict or redeveloped into housing blocks," he said.

"Through Lost Ipswich we have met so many people who were involved with that building as woollen mill workers.

"They are excited about the prospect of it being utilised. Every now and then Lost Ipswich asks people what buildings they would like to see inside of because many historic buildings you can't get in.

"The woollen mills constantly come up as one people would love to get inside and look at so I think it is just great the building will be restored and utilised."