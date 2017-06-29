25°
News

REVEALED: Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

Joel Gould
| 29th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:29 AM
BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.
BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget. Scott Belzner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE TRANSFORMATION of the North Ipswich woollen mills building will proceed with the announcement in the Ipswich City Council budget that $1 million will be allocated to its restoration.

The heritage listed building, built in 1890 as the Queensland Woollen Mills, is owned by Ipswich City Council.

The council has engaged consultants who have determined the building is unstable due to ground movement, damaged by termites and the structure at risk unless remedial action is taken.

The council has called for tenders which close on July 4 to restore the building, for the most part, to its original architectural form, and an eventual re-use.

In his budget speech Acting Mayor Paul Tully said that once restored and structurally sound the building's proposed uses "include an arts and cultural precinct, food, beverage, markets and performances spaces".

Division 5 councillor Wayne Wendt said the funding would restore an historic building that was in a worse condition than was originally thought.

He said there were also plans to link a variety of precincts in the area.

"We've had some assessments done of the facility itself and we are in the middle of a wider planning study to work out not only how we can use the building but how it can also fit in with the North Ipswich Reserve and North Ipswich precinct in general," he said.

"That would be with bike access and paths from Riverlink and more paths around to Cribb Park where the Norths rugby league play.

"But we have to make the building safe and functional before we can proceed with any long term plan about who is going to use it and how we are going to use it.

"$1 million doesn't sound like much but it is a lot of money to get people in there to sure up some of the foundations, remove asbestos related material, fix glazing, doors, fixtures and security."

There is real potential with the building and precinct to turn it into a state-of-the-art cultural space as has already been done with Fire Station 101 in the digital sphere.

Lost Ipswich administrator Greg 'Jacko' Lyons has welcomed the council's move and said his organisation wanted to see the building restored and then used for a worthwhile purpose.

"All of a sudden an iconic building that was here will be used for something and will not be left derelict or redeveloped into housing blocks," he said.

"Through Lost Ipswich we have met so many people who were involved with that building as woollen mill workers.

"They are excited about the prospect of it being utilised. Every now and then Lost Ipswich asks people what buildings they would like to see inside of because many historic buildings you can't get in.

"The woollen mills constantly come up as one people would love to get inside and look at so I think it is just great the building will be restored and utilised."

Ipswich Queensland Times
WARNING: Ipswich car vandalism spike prompts police caution

WARNING: Ipswich car vandalism spike prompts police caution

IPSWICH police are warning residents to protect their cars from wilful damage

  • News

  • 29th Jun 2017 6:41 AM

Train chaos: Security fears as commuters kept in dark

The Wednesday afternoon train from Brisbane arrives at the Nambour Railway Station at 7pm. Story about a day in the life of commuters to Brisbane on our trains by Kathy Sundstrom. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

COMMUTERS are reporting all trains have been cancelled

Millions to be spent on environment initiatives in Ipswich

FUNDING: The 3000 to 4000 koalas in Ipswich have been allocated extra funding in the budget.

Koala, rock wallaby and platypus populations to be protected

Opposition leader: Why supporting small businesses is vital

TOUR: Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls visited Naughty Little Kids farm at Peak Crossing with Beaudesert MP Jon Krause (left).

Opposition Leader gets behind Eat Local Week at Peak Crossing

Local Partners

New track will be a win for all Ipswich people

24/7 Cycling Safety Fund hail $3.3 million cycle park.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Top 7 must-do school holiday hikes around Ipswich

Ipswich Bushwalkers are looking for more members to join this year. Wendy Baker and Manfred Hoge of the Ipswich Bushwalkers. Photo: Anna Hartley.

WHETHER you're new to hiking or experienced, we’ve got your covered

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

The Project Host Waleed Aly defends character reference for suspended Richmond player Bachar Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

What's on the big screen this week

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

WILL Ferrell and Amy Poehler play two naughty parents in The House.

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Hunter Page-Lochard stars in season two of the TV series Cleverman.

Will Koen become the hero everyone needs him to be in season two?

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

The Best Value In Greater Ipswich??

11 Cramp Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 Offer over...

Situated on a large 801m2 flood free block walking distance to Westside Christian college and only moments away from Redbank Plaza shopping centre, this solidly...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE YARD ACCESS

5 Glasswing Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location, this 5 year old home is truly impressive and attractively...

SITUATION DEMANDS IT GONE!

240 BROXBURN Road, Pittsworth 4356

Rural 7 3 3 PRICE ON...

Positioned in Pittworth's finest land on a 9.3 acre block this unique home has so much to offer. Featuring seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, and...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Under Contract!

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 PRICE ON...

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

CHARACTER &amp; STYLE IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

17 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $399,000 neg

FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

The amount of love and care put into this home is amazing, if you are looking for a property that has nothing else left doing or you’re an investor looking for...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

QUIET COUNTRY LOCATION - 4,474SQM READY TO BE BUILT ON!

15b Laurette Drive, Glenore Grove 4342

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000...

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Why the Ipswich Mall demolition has been delayed

COMING SOON: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall once Queensland Rail agrees its infrastructure underneath won't be damaged.

There is an issue to be resolved before demolition commences

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!