Sophie Leonard is the face of Woolworths' and the children's hospital foundation's wall token campaign. Sophie with mum Kimberley Leonard. Rob Williams
Woolies' worker's own daughter the face of token fundraiser

Hayden Johnson
14th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
THE annual routine of selling tokens to Woolworths customers will become a personal mission this year for Kimberley Leonard; her daughter is the face of it.

As the face of Woolworths' wall token campaign, Sophie's photo will be plastered across her mother's Riverlink store.

Mrs Leonard has worked at Woolies for 14 years.

She said her colleagues had been like a second family, watching as Sophie was born, battled cancer and survived.

"Not only did they support the Children's Hospital Foundation when my daughter got sick, our staff would drop bread and milk off,” Mrs Leonard said.

"One Christmas they dropped off money for presents - I had a massive support system at Woolworths.”

Mrs Leonard said the tokens would be different this year for her store and colleagues.

"When you're selling the tokens. it becomes routine but when it's someone they know... it's different,” she said.

"I was pregnant at that store with Sophie and they've known her since birth.

"They helped me do the shopping when she was sick and even cleaned up the vomit occasionally.”

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Rosie Simpson wants shoppers to visit Woolworths and purchase a $2 Wall Token until September 30.

For 31 years, Woolworths and its customers have helped raise more than $51million to help fund lifesaving research, vital medical equipment and support programs for sick children.

