Woolies ‘strongly encourages’ Ipswich shoppers to wear masks

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths is 'strongly encouraging' Ipswich shoppers to wear masks while in-store during a crucial week in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Queensland recorded just one new case overnight after a Bellbird Park couple were confirmed as positive cases over the past two days.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the next week "will be really telling" as to how far the virus has spread after two 19-year-olds returned to the state after visiting Melbourne.

Aged care facilities in the West Moreton region are locked down to protect residents.

The new case is a man in his 20s who returned from overseas and went into quarantine.

He flew into Maroochydore from Sydney and contact tracing from his flight is underway.

"It's really important to anyone who lives in the southern part of Brisbane, Logan and West Moreton who have been unwell to come forward and get tested," Dr Young said.

"The response to date has been fantastic.

"It's the next week we have to be absolutely cautious. Next week will really give us that information."

Chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young.

There are 13 active cases across the state, with a total of 1085 total confirmed cases.

More than 560,600 tests have been conducted in Queensland.

Customers who turn up to Woolies without a mask won't be turned away but they are being urged to take the extra precaution to stop the spread locally.

Woolies is 'strongly encouraging' staff, customers and visits to wear a face mask in its Brookwater and Springfield stores from tomorrow.

The guidance is for Woolworths Supermarkets, Woolworths Metro Food Stores, BIG W, Dan Murphy's, BWS and ALH Hotels.

"Even though wearing a face covering is not mandatory in NSW, ACT or Queensland, as the largest private sector employer with stores in almost every community, we feel it's important we lead the way in helping reduce community transmission of COVID-19," Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said.

"Masks and face coverings are a highly visible symbol of the persistence of COVID-19.

"By encouraging and role modelling their use, it will further support the steps we need to collectively take to stop the spread of the virus and keep our team and customers safe."

Staff will be provided with masks to wear.

From Monday, Bunnings will require its staff in Springfield Central to wear masks and is also encouraging customers to do the same.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said the cases this week had served as something of a "wake up call" for the local community but they had stood up and done their part, even if it meant waiting hours for a test.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen.

A drive-through clinic at Orion shopping centre in Springfield will continue operating until Friday and is open from 9am-4pm every day this week.

One of the young women who tested positive for the test last week visited Peak Thai in the shopping centre.

"We've had a really overwhelming response to testing in Greater Springfield which is really wonderful to see," Mrs Mullen said.

"I do appreciate it has been a little frustrating for people to sit for a number of hours at times in their vehicles."

Mrs Mullen urged residents to continue social distancing, washing their hands and getting tested and staying home if sick.

"I think this was a bit of a wake up call for the community," she said.

"People were getting a little bit complacent when it came to COVID-19.

"This thing is in our community and we need to be really vigilant.

"We just need everyone to be particularly cautious."

For a full list of places to get tested, visit here.