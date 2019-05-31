Woolies store welcomes new look, features

WOOLWORTHS at Brassall has received a fresh new look and a host of upgrades following the completion of the store's renewal.

The updated supermarket in the Brassall Shopping Centre unveiled a complete overhaul this week.

An updated deli, bakery and seafood department are among some of the highlights and the store, which employs about 100 people, is placing a strong focus on fresh products.

The in-store butcher offers a new free 'bag and bake' service, which allows customers to pair fresh seafood and meat with their own sauce or butter to then prepare at home.

Store manager David Lake said he was excited for people to check out the refreshed facilities.

"We are offering our customers a friendly neighbourhood food store that makes grocery shopping easy," he said.

"We are pleased to be able to offer a convenient, refreshed store for our Brassall customers, including new convenient facilities for those looking to use our pick-up service.

"Amongst our convenient new features, our customers can also expect a new 'bag and bake' offering from our deli and fish market, to help create simple yet delicious family meals."

He said the Brassall Woolies aimed to be a pillar in the community.

"Being part of the local community is very important to us and we're proud to support local suppliers, schools and community groups in the area," he said.

"We have also partnered with Rosies Food Van to help support those experiencing food insecurity in our community."

The Brassall store has dedicated parking bays for its 'Pick-Up' service.

It will offer an extensive Macro Wholefoods Market range of Macro and Certified Organic products, as well as artisan, stone-baked breads from the bakery.