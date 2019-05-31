Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVERHAUL: Woolworths Brassall store manager David Lake at the newly revamped store.
OVERHAUL: Woolworths Brassall store manager David Lake at the newly revamped store. Cordell Richardson
News

Woolies store welcomes new look, features

Lachlan Mcivor
by
31st May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLWORTHS at Brassall has received a fresh new look and a host of upgrades following the completion of the store's renewal.

The updated supermarket in the Brassall Shopping Centre unveiled a complete overhaul this week.

An updated deli, bakery and seafood department are among some of the highlights and the store, which employs about 100 people, is placing a strong focus on fresh products.

The in-store butcher offers a new free 'bag and bake' service, which allows customers to pair fresh seafood and meat with their own sauce or butter to then prepare at home.

Store manager David Lake said he was excited for people to check out the refreshed facilities.

"We are offering our customers a friendly neighbourhood food store that makes grocery shopping easy," he said.

"We are pleased to be able to offer a convenient, refreshed store for our Brassall customers, including new convenient facilities for those looking to use our pick-up service.

"Amongst our convenient new features, our customers can also expect a new 'bag and bake' offering from our deli and fish market, to help create simple yet delicious family meals."

He said the Brassall Woolies aimed to be a pillar in the community.

"Being part of the local community is very important to us and we're proud to support local suppliers, schools and community groups in the area," he said.

"We have also partnered with Rosies Food Van to help support those experiencing food insecurity in our community."

The Brassall store has dedicated parking bays for its 'Pick-Up' service.

It will offer an extensive Macro Wholefoods Market range of Macro and Certified Organic products, as well as artisan, stone-baked breads from the bakery.

More Stories

Show More
brassall renovation woolworths
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places You may have agreed with the final results or you may have thought they were completely off the money – well now is your chance to have your say.

    10 things to do this weekend

    premium_icon 10 things to do this weekend

    Entertainment What is on in Ipswich

    • 31st May 2019 5:23 PM
    Tragic development in crash that killed mum, four kids

    premium_icon Tragic development in crash that killed mum, four kids

    News Detectives are now treating the deaths as murder-suicide

    EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Watch Langer Cup games live

    EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Watch Langer Cup games live

    News Ipswich High part of best school talent being screened