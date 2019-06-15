Woolies staff member assaulted for doing their job

TROUBLE: A staff member was assaulted at Woolworths in Park Beach Plaza last night.

A WOOLWORTHS staff member was assaulted in Coffs Harbour last night for simply doing their job.

At 6.50pm Friday at the Woolworths in Park Beach Plaza, a staff member working at the self service checkouts asked if he could see inside the backpack of a customer.

The customer became increasingly hostile at the staff member's request and shoved the 69-year-old employee in the chest before running from the store.

The 69-year-old didn't receive any serious injuries from the shove and hasn't pursued charges at this stage, though he is seeking the customer be banned from the store.

Coffs-Clarence police are making further enquiries into the incident and would like to speak to the offender.

If you have any information on the assault please call Coffs Harbour police on 6691 0799 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.