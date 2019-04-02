Menu
A new Woolworths and BWS have been prosed for 91-93 Raceview St, Raceview.
A new Woolworths and BWS have been prosed for 91-93 Raceview St, Raceview. Ipswich City Council
Woolies could be 'racing' to Ipswich suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths has its eyes on a slice of Raceview, with a development application lodged to council.

The factory buildings at 91-93 Raceview St, Raceview, formerly occupied by Kingwall Manufacturing and KW Distrubutors will be demolished if the plans are approved.

The proposed shopping centre includes a Woolies, a BWS, a kiosk and three retail tenancies. It also proposes a second storey office for the supermarket.

According to the development application the Woolworths will measure 3200 sq m, the BWS 150sq m, the kiosk 20sq m and retail tenancies ranging from 99sq m to 123sq m.

Operational hours are 6am until 10pm, Monday to Sunday. The shopping centre design also includes pedestrian access and crossings, landscaped boundaries, pylon signs and a 2.2m acoustic fence.

The site is within a medium residential density zone and will provide 182 carpark spaces with vehicle access to Raceview and Cascade streets.

"The architectural design of the proposed Shopping Centre delivers a high-quality contemporary shopping centre adopting a subtle and cohesive pattern of materials, integrating landscape design, to ensure a desirable built form outcome and positive contribution to the streetscape and the built environment of the local area of Raceview,” planners Urban Planning Services say in the proposal.

The centre will take up about 4500sq m on a 12,000sq m block.

